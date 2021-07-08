POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Excluding women from top jobs threatens Covid recovery globally, UN warns
“Sustainable recovery is only possible when women are able to play a full role in shaping a post-Covid-19 world that works for all of us,” says Achim Steiner, UNDP’s administrator.
Excluding women from top jobs threatens Covid recovery globally, UN warns
Women wearing protective face masks walk at the financial and business district of La Defense, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in Paris, France, November 9, 2020. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
July 8, 2021

Global efforts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic are under threat because women are being excluded from critical decision-making roles, the United Nations has said.

Only 6 percent of coronavirus task forces, which are responsible for co-ordinating government responses to the deadly virus, have equal numbers of men and women, while 11 percent have no women at all, found the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

"The pivotal decisions being made today will affect the well-being of people and planet for generations to come," Achim Steiner, UNDP's administrator, said in a statement.

"Sustainable recovery is only possible when women are able to play a full role in shaping a post-Covid-19 world that works for all of us."

READ MORE:How has the UN fared in its gender equality goal?

New data by the UNDP and the Gender Inequality Research Lab at the University of Pittsburgh found that women hold less than one in three top leadership positions in public administration globally, jeopardising a green and inclusive recovery.

While 58 percent of employees in health ministries are women, they only hold 34 precent of health policy decision-making positions, their research in 170 countries found.

RECOMMENDED

The analysis comes as many countries grapple with the economic and social fallout from Covid-19, which UNDP said could push another 105 million women and girls into poverty by 2030.

READ MORE:One-third of all women experience sexual or physical violence

UNDP highlighted an "alarming rise in violence against women and girls" and the "large loss of jobs and income, which are threatening to set back progress on gender equality".

It said that governments are more responsive and accountable and the quality of public services, particularly around health, childcare and violence against women, significantly improves when women take leadership roles in public administration.

"While the findings are disheartening, they are not surprising," Henriette Kolb, head of the gender and economic inclusion group at the World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Women in both the public and private sector are severely underrepresented in leadership positions. However, if we want to create a resilient, equitable, inclusive and growing economy, we need everybody to have a seat at the leadership table."

READ MORE:UN: Prolonged coronavirus lockdown means greater violence towards women

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order