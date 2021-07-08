Global efforts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic are under threat because women are being excluded from critical decision-making roles, the United Nations has said.

Only 6 percent of coronavirus task forces, which are responsible for co-ordinating government responses to the deadly virus, have equal numbers of men and women, while 11 percent have no women at all, found the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

"The pivotal decisions being made today will affect the well-being of people and planet for generations to come," Achim Steiner, UNDP's administrator, said in a statement.

"Sustainable recovery is only possible when women are able to play a full role in shaping a post-Covid-19 world that works for all of us."

New data by the UNDP and the Gender Inequality Research Lab at the University of Pittsburgh found that women hold less than one in three top leadership positions in public administration globally, jeopardising a green and inclusive recovery.

While 58 percent of employees in health ministries are women, they only hold 34 precent of health policy decision-making positions, their research in 170 countries found.