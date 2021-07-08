Spectators will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo because of a virus state of emergency, Japan's Olympic minister has announced, meaning the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors.

"We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo," Tamayo Marukawa said after talks involving local and national government officials, organisers and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs.

Most Olympic competitions will happen in Tokyo, but a few events will be held outside the Japanese capital.

'Concrete measures'

Marukawa said that, in other areas, organisers would decide on "concrete measures" for spectators after discussions with each local governor.