Tokyo Olympics: Fans banned from Games venues amid Covid emergency
Organisers decide to reduce Games to a made-for-TV event as Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo to contain rising coronavirus infections.
Most Olympic competitions will happen in Tokyo, but a few events will be held outside the Japanese capital. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
July 8, 2021

Spectators will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo because of a virus state of emergency, Japan's Olympic minister has announced, meaning the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors.

"We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo," Tamayo Marukawa said after talks involving local and national government officials, organisers and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs.

Most Olympic competitions will happen in Tokyo, but a few events will be held outside the Japanese capital.

'Concrete measures'

Marukawa said that, in other areas, organisers would decide on "concrete measures" for spectators after discussions with each local governor.

The public has already been asked to stay away from the marathon, which is being held in the northern Hokkaido region to beat Tokyo's summer heat.

And large parts of the torch relay traversing the country have also been held behind closed doors because of virus concerns.

The spectator decision comes after Japan's government said on Thursday that Tokyo would be under a virus state of emergency from July 12 to August 22.

The measure is much looser than harsh lockdowns seen elsewhere, but comes with infections rising in the capital and concern about the increased prevalence of the Delta variant.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that holding Olympic events in the Japanese capital without spectators was "heartbreaking" for those who want to attend the games at the venues.

She urged people to enjoy the Olympics by watching them at home with their families. 

SOURCE:AFP
