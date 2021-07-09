Friday, July 9:

Cuba approves emergency use of home-grown vaccine Abdala

Cuba has approved its home-grown Abdala coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the first for a Latin American country.

The CECMED health regulator gave the go-ahead after Abdala's makers last month announced the vaccine candidate was more than 92 percent efficacious at preventing Covid-19 after three doses.

Italy reports 25 deaths, 1,390 new cases

Italy has reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths against 13 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell marginally to 1,390 from 1,394.

Italy has registered 127,756 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world.

The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 – not including those in intensive care – stood at 1,167 on Friday, down from 1,197 a day earlier.

There were 8 new admissions to intensive care units in line with those on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 169 from a previous 180.

Some 196,922 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 174,852, the ministry said.

UK records 35,707 new cases, 29 deaths

Britain has reported 35,707 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed.

That compared with 32,551 cases and 35 deaths reported a day earlier.

Thailand sets curfew for capital to combat cases surge

Officials in Thailand have announced a seven-hour curfew and other restrictions for the capital and nine other provinces to try to slow a growing number of cases and deaths in a coronavirus surge that began in early April.

People living in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces along with four in the country’s far south, where the virus is also rampant, are required to remain at home from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., not hold gatherings of more than five people and avoid unnecessary travel.

The restrictions take effect on Monday and will be reviewed after two weeks, Deputy Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said.

Health authorities on Friday announced 9,276 new cases, bringing the total to 317,506 since the pandemic began last year.

Malta bans all visitors who aren't fully vaccinated

Malta will ban all visitors from entering the country from Wednesday unless they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

"We will be the first EU country to do so, but we need to protect our society," Fearne told a news conference.

To date, tourists could come to Malta if they were fully vaccinated or could produce a negative PCR test. The only exception being British tourists who already needed to be fully vaccinated because of the prevalence of the Delta variant there.

Fearne said the recent spike in new cases had been among visitors who, while having produced a negative test before boarding the plane, were unvaccinated.

Malta has fully vaccinated 79 percent of its adult population and is looking to raise that figure to 85 percent.

Malta had several days when it had no new Covid-19 cases in June, but numbers have risen sharply this week, hitting 96 on Friday.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines 'effective' in high-risk groups

Public Health England (PHE) has said that Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines were effective against symptomatic Covid-19 infection in high risk groups, citing a preprint study based on 1 million vulnerable people.

Overall vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease in risk groups was around 60 percent after one dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech with little difference by age, PHE said.

That rises to 81 percent for AstraZeneca following a second dose in people in risk groups aged 16 to 64, with no data available for Pfizer. Among those over 64, Pfizer was 89 percent effective and AstraZeneca 80% effective after the second dose, the health agency said.

"This real-world data shows for the first time that most people who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 still receive high levels of protection after 2 doses of vaccine," said Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at PHE.

Pakistan said to be seeing 4th virus wave

Pakistan’s minister for planning and development said there are clear signs that the fourth wave of coronavirus infections is starting in the South Asian nation.

Asad Umar said that widespread disregard for social distancing rules and the emergence of the delta variant first identified in India were the two main causes.

His announcement came weeks after authorities said the country’s third wave had ended but that a fourth could start in July.

Pakistan reported 1,737 new cases and 25 more deaths on Friday.

Since last year, Pakistan has reported 969,476 confirmed cases and 22,520 virus-related deaths.

Russia's RDIF says gap between two Sputnik V shots could be widened to 180 days

A gap between injecting first and second Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine shots could be extended to 180 days, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday, citing the vaccine developer, and adding that the longer interval is securing a better immune response.

The Philippines Food and Drug Administration said this week that the Gamaleya Institute had requested the interval between the two doses be extended to 90 days from 21 days currently.

In a statement to Reuters, RDIF, which markets the Sputnik V vaccine, said the longer gap is securing a better immune response and has nothing to do with the vaccine's sales abroad.

Russia reports highest daily case rise since early January

Russia has reported 25,766 new cases, the most confirmed in a single day since January 2, as authorities struggled to suppress a surge in infections blamed on the more contagious Delta variant.

Officials have been trying to encourage or compel Russians to get vaccinated since infections began rising steeply last month. Demand for vaccination had been tepid, but authorities say it has now picked up significantly.

"Ideally, given vaccination is the only way to effectively fight the pandemic, we'd like everyone to be vaccinated one way or another," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "But in reality, this result is hard to achieve."

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said almost 30 million people had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

There were 6,643 new cases in Moscow, where residents need to show a QR code that proves they have had a vaccine, a negative test or immunity to be able to sit inside at cafes or bars.

Dutch to reimpose some curbs due to rising infections -ANP News

The Dutch government is expected to re-impose restrictions on dance clubs and music festivals in response to a surge in infections among young adults, local media reported.

Question open on need for Covid booster shot, data awaited, WHO says

The World Health Organization has said that it was not clear whether booster vaccines will be needed to maintain protection, until further data is collected.

Pfizer Inc plans to ask US regulators to authorize a booster dose of its vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker's top scientist said on Thursday, based on evidence of greater risk of reinfection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

"We don’t know whether booster vaccines will be needed to maintain protection against until additional data is collected, but the question is under consideration by researchers," the WHO said in a reply to a Reuters query.

"There is limited data available on how long protection from current vaccine doses lasts and whether an additional booster dose would be beneficial and for whom," it said.

Indonesia to widen emergency curbs to 15 cities

Indonesia will impose emergency restrictions in some areas outside of Java and Bali islands, a senior minister said, to curb the spread of in the country.

The emergency measures will be similar to those in place on Bali and Java and will impact 15 cities in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto told a news conference.

Medical workers will also be given booster shots of the vaccine, he added. Indonesia reported 38,124 new cases and 871 new fatalities.

Britain reports 54,268 new cases of Delta variant in latest week