Europe's drug regulator has found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna stressing that the benefits of the shots outweighed any risks.

The conditions, myocarditis and pericarditis, must be listed as side-effects of the two mRNA vaccines, the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that such cases primarily occurred within 14 days of inoculation.

It said cases occurred more often after the second dose and in younger adult men. This is in line with US findings last month.

Symptoms from the conditions include breathlessness, palpitations and chest pain.

EMA: Benefits of vaccine outweigh risks

EMA's safety panel also advised that people with a history of the rare blood disorder capillary leak syndrome (CLS), must not be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's shot.

While the regulator cautioned healthcare professionals and people to be on the lookout for post-vaccine symptoms, it said it was continuously monitoring the safety of approved vaccines as they are rolled out more widely.

"EMA confirms that the benefits of all authorised Covid-19 vaccines continue to outweigh their risks," it said.

EMA in total reviewed more than 300 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the European Union, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein - together referred to as the European Economic Area (EEA).

Most cases occurred with Pfizer's vaccine, called Comirnaty, the watchdog said.

The World Health Organization also said on Friday that there was a "likely causal association" between coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology and "very rare" heart inflammations.

The UN health body's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) said that cases of myocarditis – inflammation of the heart muscle – and pericarditis – inflammation of the lining around the heart – had been reported in multiple countries, especially the US.