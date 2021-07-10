The director behind 'Lingui,’ a Cannes Film Festival entry about a teenager's battle in Chad to get an abortion, hopes the story will resonate well beyond the African country, including in places like the US, where there are vocal anti-abortion movements.

Mahamet-Saleh Haroun said on Friday that he was inspired to explore the issue after reading stories about babies abandoned or killed by their young mothers in Chad, where abortion is only allowed in specific cases where a woman's life is in danger.

"Speaking to women, it turns out that these are struggles they have been going through for so many years," Haroun told Reuters in an interview. "But they don't talk about it, because it's shameful, it's taboo."

'Lingui' - which translates as 'The Sacred Bonds,’ a reference at one point in the film to family ties, centres on single mother Amina who was been stigmatised her whole life, and who is horrified when her own 15-year-old falls pregnant.

At first terrified at the idea of going against Islamic principles, she ends up trying to help her daughter Maria, as she juggles her everyday struggles of life on the outskirts of N'djamena.