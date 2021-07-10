CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Lingui' debuts at Cannes with story of teen’s battle for abortion in Chad
The film is vying for awards at the Cannes festival, held on the French Riviera, which runs until July 17.
'Lingui' debuts at Cannes with story of teen’s battle for abortion in Chad
Hadje Fatime Ngoua, from left, Rihane Khalil Alio, Achouackh Abakar Souleymane and Bria Gomdigue pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Lingui' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, July 9, 2021. / AA
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
July 10, 2021

The director behind 'Lingui,’ a Cannes Film Festival entry about a teenager's battle in Chad to get an abortion, hopes the story will resonate well beyond the African country, including in places like the US, where there are vocal anti-abortion movements.

Mahamet-Saleh Haroun said on Friday that he was inspired to explore the issue after reading stories about babies abandoned or killed by their young mothers in Chad, where abortion is only allowed in specific cases where a woman's life is in danger.

"Speaking to women, it turns out that these are struggles they have been going through for so many years," Haroun told Reuters in an interview. "But they don't talk about it, because it's shameful, it's taboo."

'Lingui' - which translates as 'The Sacred Bonds,’ a reference at one point in the film to family ties, centres on single mother Amina who was been stigmatised her whole life, and who is horrified when her own 15-year-old falls pregnant.

At first terrified at the idea of going against Islamic principles, she ends up trying to help her daughter Maria, as she juggles her everyday struggles of life on the outskirts of N'djamena. 

RECOMMENDED

The colour and sounds of the sprawling Chadian capital are vividly brought to life, in a light-infused setting for their growing desperation.

"This issue affects a lot of countries today - whether it's in Latin America, even in the United States there are people who are against it, in Morocco, everywhere - I think that this voice from Chad can also speak to other people across the world," Haroun said.

The director worked with non-professional actors, who said they had also related to the pair’s story. Achouackh Abakar Souleymane, who plays Amina, said she was a single mother of a three-month-old at the time of filming.

"I understood how we need to struggle," she said.

The film is vying for awards at the Cannes festival, held on the French Riviera, and which runs until July 17.

Haroun has previously won distinctions in the competition.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report