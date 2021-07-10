A panel of scientists who advise the French government on health have warned that as many as 95 percent of people might need to be vaccinated to curb the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

With cases rising, "a fourth wave linked to the Delta variant could hit swiftly, with repercussions for the health system despite high levels of vaccination", the Scientific Council said.

"We can't get the epidemic under control unless 90 to 95 percent of people are vaccinated or infected," they added.

So far, only around half of French people have received a first dose and 40 percent two shots, with the government aiming to get two-thirds – 35 million – fully protected by the end of August.

"If people wait until after the summer holidays to get vaccinated, it will be too late," epidemiologist and Scientific Council member Arnaud Fontanet told broadcaster RTL, recalling that the shots are "very effective and free of charge".

With case numbers rising after a series of reopening steps, President Emmanuel Macron is expected to outline next moves in managing the pandemic in a Monday evening TV address.