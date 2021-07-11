Saturday, July 10:

Bangladesh hits single-day virus records

Authorities in Bangladesh have said the country has registered the highest number of Covid-19 casualties and positive cases in a single day.

The news comes amid concern that the coronavirus pandemic could worsen over the next seven days.

The government’s Directorate General of Health Services said that 230 people died and 11,874 tested positive. That’s a single-day record on both counts.

About 100,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 10 days.

Italy reports 1,391 new cases, seven deaths

Italy has reported seven coronavirus-related deaths, following 12 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 1,391 from 1,400.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,134, down from 1,147 a day earlier.

There were six new admissions to intensive care units, in line with those on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients remained unvaried at 161.

Vietnam reports record 1,953 new cases

Vietnam has reported 1,953 Covid-19 infections, a record for daily case numbers.

Most of the cases were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicentre of the country's outbreak, which on Friday began 15 days of broad movement restrictions.

UK reports 31,772 further cases, 26 more deaths Britain reported a further 31,772 Covid-19 cases and 26 additional deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official figures, slightly down on the previous day's totals but up on the same time last week.

Libya imposes curbs as virus cases hit new high

Libya has imposed sweeping restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus as recorded cases hit a new high, with experts warning of a "critical" situation.

For the next two weeks, cafes must close, weddings and organised funerals with mourners are barred, and the use of public transport is banned, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said in a decree.

Restaurants can only serve food via deliveries, while people must wear a mask and observe social distancing rules in shops and markets.

In past weeks, daily recorded cases have not exceeded 400 a day.

But numbers spiked this week, with health officials recording 2,854 cases in 48 hours, according to the latest official figures.

Hundreds of Thai medical workers infected despite getting Sinovac shots

Thailand has said more than 600 medical workers who received two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine have been infected with the virus, as authorities weigh giving booster doses to raise immunity.

Of the 677,348 medical personnel who received two doses of Sinovac, 618 became infected, Health Ministry data from April to July showed.

A nurse has died and another medical worker is in critical condition.

An expert panel has recommended a third dose to trigger immunity for medical workers who are at risk, senior health official Sopon Iamsirithawon, told a news briefing.

Record cases registered in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

A record of 60 virus cases were confirmed in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, according to official data.

The new infections pushed the overall caseload among the persecuted minority community from Myanmar camped in Cox's Bazar to 2,040, including 21 related deaths, the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner said.

As many as 831 refugees are under quarantine, 146 of whom were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

US 'very concerned' variants could risk recovery – Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was "very concerned" about the risk that new variants of virus could pose to the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

"We are very concerned about the Delta variant and other variants that could emerge and threaten recovery," she told reporters following a G20 meeting in Venice, Italy.

"We are a connected global economy, what happens in any part of the world affects all other countries."

China administers total of 1.374B doses of vaccines by July 10

China administered around 9 million doses of vaccine on July 10, taking the total to 1.374 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday.

South Africa to resume training for Lions test series after outbreak

South Africa’s rugby team will resume training ahead of a three-test series against the British & Irish Lions, after six rounds of the virus testing and a six-day preventative self-isolation period cleared a large group of players to return to the field, SA Rugby said.

But captain Siya Kolisi, coach Jacque s Nienaber and 12 other players who tested positive in the week are still in isolation and could miss the first test in Cape Town on July 24.

Euro final fuels outbreak fears as nations fight virus surges

British authorities warned against large gatherings ahead of the Euro 2020 football final, fearful of the highly transmissible Delta virus variant that has fuelled outbreaks across the world.

Many nations have been forced to reimpose curbs as they battle outbreaks accelerated by the variant – which was first detected in India – while also trying to ramp up vaccinations to allow their economies to reopen.

London on Sunday will host more than 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium for the final of the virus-delayed Euro 2020 championship, the biggest crowd at a British football stadium since the start of the pandemic, as England take on Italy.

UK minister confident of further virus rule easing from July 19

The UK government is confident that plans to lift a range of restrictions will go ahead on July 19 in England but mask-wearing in indoor enclosed places will be expected, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed proposals earlier this week to eliminate a series of rules on mask-wearing, social contact and the instruction to work from home. He is expected to give the final go-ahead on Monday.

Some scientists and critics of the government have expressed concern that it pressing ahead to lift restrictions even as coronavirus infections are rising.

Israel offers Pfizer vaccine booster shots to adults at risk

Israel said it will begin offering a booster shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine to adults with weak immune systems but it was still weighing whether a third round of shots should be given to the general public.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant has sent vaccination rates in Israel back up as new infections have risen over the past month from single digits to around 450 a day, and the country has moved to fast-track its next Pfizer shipment.