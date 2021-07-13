Tuesday, July 13:

Bangladesh to lift lockdown for festival despite record infections

Bangladesh will lift its nationwide coronavirus lockdown for the country's second-biggest religious festival, the government has said, even as new infections soared to record levels.

The cabinet said all restrictions would be eased in the Muslim-majority country of 169 million people from Thursday, ahead of the Eid al Adha festival, which will be celebrated from July 20 to 22 this year.

The removal of the curbs would "normalise economic activities" ahead of the celebrations, it added.

Tens of millions of people usually head back to their villages to mark Eid al Adha with their families.

Bangladesh imposed its strictest-ever lockdown at the start of the month as new Covid-19 cases and deaths climbed to pandemic highs.

Under the lockdown, people were only allowed to leave home for emergencies and to buy essentials, with public transport, shops and offices shut.

But infections have continued to climb, with nearly 14,000 people testing positive on Monday – a new daily record – to take the total number of cases to just over one million.

The death toll has risen above 16,600. But experts say the real figures could be much higher amid fears of underreporting.

US lowers travel advisory to Germany, Austria to 'exercise caution'

The United States has lowered its travel advisory for Germany, Austria and several other European countries, advising Americans to exercise increased caution due to Covid-19, the State Department said.

In an updated advisory dated Monday, the department lowered Germany and Austria from Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" to Level 2 "Exercise Increased Caution." Advisories for Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Serbia were also lowered, as well as Armenia.

The risk of Covid-19 infection may be lower if someone is fully vaccinated, according to the advisory. However, the department also calls for practicing increased caution in Germany due to terrorism.

UK reports 50 deaths, highest since April

Britain has reported 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, the highest level since April as the government prepares to remove almost all coronavirus restrictions in England from next week. An additional 36,660 cases were registered, according to official data.

Italy reports 20 deaths, 1,534 new cases

Italy has reported 20 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 13 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,534 from 888.

Italy has registered 127,808 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 — not including those in intensive care — stood at 1,128 on Tuesday, down from 1,149 a day earlier.

There were seven new admissions to intensive care units, up from four on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 157 from a previous 158.

Some 192,543 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 73,571, the Health Ministry said.

Scotland on track to remove most restrictions on August 9

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has said the country was still on track to lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions by August 9, but that face coverings would be required for some time after that.

"We previously indicated that we hope to move beyond level zero on 9th August, that remains our expectation," Sturgeon told a briefing on Tuesday.

Sturgeon said that face coverings would be mandatory for some time even after most other restrictions are removed as part of its cautious approach, diverging from rules in England, where masks will no longer be mandatory from July 19.

All of Scotland will move to "level zero" restrictions from July 19, but with some modifications to its original plan to ensure a more gradual lifting of the rules, she added.

South Korea reports 1,440 cases, highest daily total

South Korea has recorded 1,440 new Covid-19 cases as, Yonhap news agency reported, the country's highest daily total, though vaccinations among elderly and other vulnerable groups has limited serious infections.

South Africa says vaccine rollout, essential health care disrupted by unrest

South Africa's health department has said that violent protests had disrupted the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and essential healthcare services like the collection of chronic medication by tuberculosis, HIV and diabetes patients.

The department said in a statement that it was temporarily closing some vaccination sites, adding that anyone with an inoculation scheduled in an area affected by ongoing unrest was advised to defer their vaccination.

Indonesia hits record 47,899 daily cases

Indonesia has logged a record daily 47,899 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry.

The daily virus count topped 40,427 cases on Monday.

Hospitals are already bursting beyond capacity and oxygen supplies are running out, leaving individuals to cope with caring for sick friends and relatives at home. The surge in newly cases attributed to the highly transmissible delta variant.

At least 451 people who tested positive have died while self-isolating in their homes since last month, according to LaporCovid-19, an independent virus data group that keeps track of deaths at home.

It noted many go unreported.

It says an average of 45 Covid-19 patients in self-isolation died at home each day in Jakarta, citing data from the Jakarta Health Agency.

Nationwide, there has been more than 2.6 million cases and 68,219 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Dutch infections soar by 500% in a week

Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands skyrocketed by more than 500 percent over the last week, the country's public health institute reported Tuesday.

The surge follows the scrapping of almost all remaining lockdown restrictions and the reopening of night clubs in late June.

The weekly update showing that nearly 52,000 people in the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week came a day after caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for the June 26 lockdown relaxation and called it “an error of judgment.”

Rutte backtracked on Friday and reintroduced some restrictions in an attempt to rein in the soaring infection rate. Bars again have to close at midnight, while discotheques and clubs were shuttered again until at least Aug. 13.

The Netherlands, along with other European nations, is facing a rise in infections fueled by the more contagious delta variant just as governments hoped to greatly ease or eliminate remaining pandemic restrictions during the summer holiday season.

South Korea passes 1,000 new cases for seventh consecutive day

South Korea's rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations to people aged 55-59 has stuttered to a week-long halt after a spike in new cases sparked a rush for shots, booking up available supplies and crash ing the official government reservation website.

The halt in vaccination appointments for people in the upper 50s age bracket came late on Monday, the first day that inoculation bookings were opened to under-60s.

It came as daily infections, featuring the highly contagious Delta variant, came in at 1,150, a seventh straight day of more than 1,000 cases - the country's worst coronavirus outbreak so far.

South Korea has added more than 13,000 cases this month alone, bringing its total for the pandemic to 170,296, including 2,046 deaths from Covid-19.