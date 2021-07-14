Anti-racism demonstrators have gathered at a mural of striker Marcus Rashford after it was vandalised amid a deluge of abuse against England players.

Throughout the day, hundreds gathered at the mural to the England player in the Withington area of Manchester which had been defaced with racist abuse as Rashford and his black teammates Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted online over the side's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on Sunday.

Against a backdrop of heartwarming messages and England flags placed on the mural in Rashford's hometown Kate Caine, 42, said she was "disgusted at the behaviour of the people after Sunday night and the racist comments".

"I'm a Mancunian born and bred and proud to be a Mancunian and I'm so proud of what Marcus Rashford has done for this country," she added.

Before he was attacked by trolls after missing a penalty in the shoot-out defeat by Italy, Rashford, 23, had become a hero to many inside and outside football by successfully lobbying British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to provide free school meals for under-privileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohmar, 17, said he had come down to the mural to put up some notes and show his support.

"A player like him doesn’t deserve anything like this. No player does, because he's done a lot to support his country during the pandemic, giving meals to the unfortunate kids," he said.'

'Dark spaces of the internet'

Johnson's government was forced to deny charges of hypocrisy over racism in football as he readied to meet social media executives following a deluge of abuse against England players.

In an emotional statement, Rashford said he will "never apologise for who I am", after he was one of three black players targeted by racists online over the weekend's loss to the Azzurri.

The striker said he had been "on the verge of tears" when he saw the mural was covered in messages of support.

Rashford's England team-mate Tyrone Mings criticised Home Secretary Priti Patel, saying she had "stoked the fire" by defending fans who booed players taking the knee.

Patel had previously said taking the knee was "gesture politics" and Johnson, who has enthusiastically waged verbal war on so-called woke politics, had also equivocated for days over the issue.

But his spokesman insisted the prime minister had all along wanted fans to back the team, amid doubts over whether Downing Street can now go through with a plan to welcome the players to a post-tournament reception.