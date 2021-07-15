Thursday, July 15:

WHO experts warn of 'strong likelihood of more dangerous variants'

The World Health Organization's emergency committee has warned that new concerning variants of Covid-19 were expected to spread around the world, making it even harder to halt the pandemic.

"The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the committee said in a statement, highlighting "the strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control".

WHO panel advises against Covid-19 vaccination proof for travel

The WHO's Emergency Committee has maintained its stance that proof of Covid-19 vaccination should not be required for international travel, amid a growing debate on blocking the entry of travellers if they are unvaccinated.

The independent experts said that vaccinations should not be the only condition to permit international travel, given limited global access and inequitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The experts had previously said that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement.

Poorer countries with less access to vaccinations could face exclusion if such measures are put into place, some health experts have said.

Top Nigerian university sends students home over virus fears

One of Nigeria's largest universities has sent residential students home and said it would suspend physical attendance of lectures as fears grow over a new wave of coronavirus in Africa's most populous nation.

Nigeria has not been as hard-hit by the pandemic as other parts of Africa, recording around 169,000 cases and 2,125 deaths in a population of some 200 million.

But the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said it had detected the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, putting officials nationwide on alert.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) reported a surge in the number of Covid diagnoses at its medical centre in the sprawling city of over 20 million inhabitants.

US surgeon general warns over Covid-19 misinformation

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has raised the alarm over a growing wave of misinformation about Covid-19 and related vaccines that threatens efforts to quell the pandemic and save lives, urging technology companies and others to act.

In his first advisory as the nation's top doctor under President Joe Biden, Murthy called on tech companies to tweak their algorithms to further demote false information and share more data with researchers and the government to help teachers, healthcare workers and the media fight misinformation.

"Health misinformation is a serious threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health, and undermine public health efforts. Limiting the spread of health misinformation is a moral and civic imperative," he said in the advisory, first reported by National Public Radio.

False information can lead to hesitancy to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, leading to preventable deaths, Murthy said, noting misinformation can affect other health conditions and is a worldwide problem.

"American lives are at risk," he said in a separate statement.

WHO's Tedros to set out follow-up study into Covid-19 origins - director Ryan

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus will share proposals for a phase 2 study into the origins of the coronavirus with member states on Friday, its emergency director Mike Ryan has said.

"We look forward to working with our Chinese counterparts on that process and the director general will outline measures to member states" on Friday, Ryan told a news conference in Geneva on Thursday.

Earlier, Tedros told reporters that investigations into the origins of Covid-19 in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of its spread there.

Vietnam reports record 3,416 new infections

Vietnam has reported 3,416 Covid-19 infections, a new record daily increase.

Most of the cases were in Ho Chi Minh City, the country's business hub.

China must cooperate better with Covid origin probe: WHO

China must cooperate better in the probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the first cases of which were seen in Wuhan in December 2019, the head of WHO has said.

"We hope there will be better cooperation to get to the bottom of what happened," Tedros told a regular press briefing in Geneva, calling in particular for access to raw data which so far has been inadequate.

Thai AstraZeneca vaccine production falls short of target

Production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at a factory in Thailand has fallen short of its target, likely delaying the country's plan to acquire a total of 61 million doses until next May, a government official has said.

The projected supply shortfall will complicate plans to inoculate at least 70 percent of the country’s 69 million people this year as Thailand battles record-high daily increases in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Cases have risen with the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the virus.

Bangladesh to vaccinate Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh is to start giving coronavirus vaccinations to some of the 850,000 Rohingya refugees who fled across the border from Myanmar, officials have said.

With infections rising across the country, refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat said about 48,000 Rohingya aged over 55 would start receiving jabs from next month with help from the WHO.

Mass exodus in Dhaka as virus lockdown lifted for festival

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled the Bangladesh capital in every available car, train and bus after authorities lifted a coronavirus lockdown despite soaring infections and deaths.

The government has allowed an eight-day respite after two weeks of lockdown which has seen troops patrolling the streets to keep people in their homes.

With the nation about to celebrate the Eid al Adha Muslim festival, thousands of buses returned to highways, ferries left the capital for coastal ports and trains started rolling.

Malaysia to stop using Sinovac vaccine after supply ends – minister

Malaysia's Health Ministry has said the country will stop administering the Covid-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac once its supplies end, as it has a sufficient number of other vaccines for its programme.

Malaysia's inoculation drive will be largely anchored by the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine moving forward, Health Minister Adham Baba told a news conference with other top ministry officials.

The Southeast Asian country has secured about 45 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, enough to cover 70 percent of the population, compared to 16 million doses of Sinovac's shot, the officials said.

Greece sees surge of international arrivals in June

Air traffic in Greece picked up strongly in June after the government eased coronavirus-related travel restrictions in May before the start of the key summer tourist season, civil aviation authority data has shown.

International arrivals jumped more than 13-fold in June to 1,181,771 from just 87,481 a year earlier, during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the data.

Greece, where about a fifth of economic output comes from tourism, suffered its most severe slump on record in 2020 as the coronavirus drastically curbed international travel, with arrivals down 75 percent from the previous year.

This year, as vaccination campaigns in Greece and many other countries have picked up, the government is expecting a 50 percent rise from the levels seen in 2019 when the country welcomed a record of more than 30 million tourists.

Overall traffic at Greek airports was still down 2.8 percent for the first six months of the year, the figures showed.

Covid-19 deaths in Africa surge 43% week-on-week, WHO says

Africa recorded a 43 percent jump in Covid-19 deaths last week as infections and hospital admissions have risen and countries face shortages of oxygen and intensive-care beds, the WHO has said.

The continent's case fatality rate – the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases – stands at 2.6 percent against the global average of 2.2 percent, WHO Africa said in its weekly briefing.

"Africa's third wave continues its destructive pathway, pushing past yet another grim milestone as the continent's case count tops six million," Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, told the briefing.

The surge in infections, which is partly driven by the presence of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus in 21 African countries, is leaving a "brutal cost in lives lost" in its trail, she said.

Myanmar funeral services overwhelmed as toll mounts

Hundreds more bodies than usual are being taken for funerals every day in junta-ruled Myanmar as a new wave of Covid-19 sweeps through the country, services transporting the bodies and arranging ceremonies have said.

The accounts from different parts of Myanmar point to the daily death tolls being higher than those given by the Health Ministry, which hit a record 145 fatalities on Wednesday.

Reuters was unable to reach either the Health Ministry or a junta spokesperson for further comment on the figures.

The number of funerals at the Yay Way cemetery in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, was around 200 per day over the past week, well over double the number that would normally be expected, funeral services said.

There were similar increases at two other cemeteries in the city with 400 to 500 people being cremated there per day, they said.

Russia says no immediate plans to recognise foreign jabs

The Kremlin has said that Moscow had no immediate plans to allow foreign coronavirus vaccines into Russia, despite the country's sluggish vaccination rates and rising death toll in a third wave of the pandemic.

Russia – whose Sputnik V vaccine is not recognised by the EU – is not currently discussing the "mutual recognition" of vaccines with Brussels, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

US sends half million Covid vaccines to Jordan

Half a million Covid-19 vaccines began shipping from the United States to Jordan in the latest stage of a global US effort to overcome the pandemic, officials have said.

A senior White House official told AFP, "500,000 doses of Pfizer will begin to be shipped to Jordan from the United States. These doses arrive in Jordan on Saturday."

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the doses are being sent in a direct arrangement with Jordan, rather than through the international Covax program.

"We are proud to be able to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Jordan," the official told AFP.

UK supermarkets ask shoppers to keep wearing masks

Britain's biggest supermarket groups will encourage staff and customers to keep wearing face coverings from Monday despite new rules making it a matter of personal choice.

The government is removing most pandemic restrictions from July 19 in England, saying a rapid rollout of Covid-19 vaccines has largely broken the link between infections and serious illness or death.

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi all said they would prefer staff and customers to keep wearing masks.

The groups – who are among Britain's biggest private sector employers – said they would keep other safety measures in place, including limits on the number of people in stores, protective screens at checkouts and regular cleaning.

Saudi Arabia arrests 122 over forgery of coronavirus reports