Connoisseurs of Pablo Picasso will soon be able to own a share in one of his paintings for less than $6,000 – though they won’t actually buy the right to see the work, which will be stored under lock and key in Switzerland.

"Fillette au béret" is being sold - or "tokenised" - via the blockchain in what Sygnum, the digital asset-focused Swiss bank organising the sale, says is a world first.

"This marks the first time the ownership rights in a Picasso, or any artwork, are being broadcast onto the public blockchain by a regulated bank," it and co-organiser Artemundi, an art investment company, said.

Subscriptions for the $3.68 million (4 million Swiss franc) sale are expected to open at the end of July, with tradable shares in the painting available for 5,000 Swiss francs and above.

The 1964 work depicting a beret-capped child in bright colors on canvas was last sold for $2.48 million (21.4 million Swedish krona) by auction house Uppsala Auktionskammare in 2016.

It is not the first painting by the notoriously iconoclastic Picasso to rub shoulders with the blockchain.