An 18-year-old is to become the youngest person to fly to space, with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest at age 82.

Blue Origin announced on Thursday that instead of a $28 million auction winner launching with founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday, the Dutch son of another bidder will be on board.

The company said Oliver Daemen will be the first paying customer, but did not disclose the price of his ticket.

But a family spokesperson said it will be considerably less than the winning bid.

Daemen snagged the fourth and last seat on the space capsule after the auction winner stepped aside because of a scheduling conflict.

READ MORE: NASA announces two new robotic missions to Venus

The offer came in a surprise phone call from Blue Origin last week, he said.

Also on Blue Origin’s first launch with passengers: Bezos’ brother and Wally Funk, one of 13 female pilots who went through the same tests in the early 1960s as NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts but never made it into space because only men were allowed.