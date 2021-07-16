Dutch footballer Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from active football, for the second time in two years.

The 37-year-old retired from Bayern Munich in 2019 but returned to play in Groningen in 2020.

In a Twitter post, Robben said retirement is a difficult choice, and thanked everyone for their support.

The veteran attacker played for several football powerhouses such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSV. But he started and ended his professional football career with Dutch team Groningen.

Being able to play at both wings, Robben was known for his dribbling, skills and speed. His lefty shots to the top corner of the goal became his trademark.