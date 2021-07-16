Friday, July 16:

Scientists round on UK over plan to end curbs

The UK government's plan to scrap day-to-day pandemic restrictions in England next week is reckless and has no basis in science, international experts have warned, with one arguing it amounts to premeditated murder.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week it was "highly probable" the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over as he pressed ahead with Monday's reopening, despite the Delta variant spreading out of control.

He has said the UK can reopen because two-thirds of adults are now fully vaccinated, but England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that infection rates were on track to reach "quite scary" levels.

US warns Covid 'becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated'

US health authorities have pleaded with vaccine holdouts to roll up their sleeves and get their shots, as cases, hospitalisations and deaths surged.

"There is a clear message that is coming through: this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky told reporters.

The agency reported more than 33,000 new cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day average up to 23,306, a 70 percent rise on the week before.

The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 2,790 per day, an increase of 36 percent.

And after weeks of declines, the seven-day average of deaths was 211, an increase of 26 percent.

World leaders pledge to redouble pandemic fight at special APEC meeting

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, including US President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and China's Xi Jinping, have pledged to work to expand sharing and manufacturing of vaccines to fight the global pandemic.

The leaders, struggling to tame outbreaks exacerbated by the Delta variant, said they would encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies "on mutually agreed terms" as the region prepared for future health shocks.

UK cases hit six-month high as curbs about to ease

Britain has reported its highest number of new cases in more than six months, days before the government plans to relax curbs on pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in England and ease requirements to wear masks.

Government data showed there were 51,870 new cases of coronavirus, up from 48,553 on Thursday and the highest daily total since January 15.

The number of new deaths reported as having occurred within 28 days of a positive test was 49, down from 63 on Thursday, taking the total on this measure to 128,642.

WHO proposes fresh mission to China and lab audits

The World Health Organization has proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented the plan to member states a day after saying that investigations were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of spread of the virus in China.

Phase two work would require studies of humans, wildlife and animal markets in Wuhan, including Huanan wholesale market, he said in remarks released by the agency.

It would also require "audits of relevant laboratories and research institutions operating in the area of the initial human cases identified in December 2019", Tedros said.

Europe sends aid to help Tunisia counter surge

Italy, Spain and Switzerland have sent medical aid to Tunisia, which is facing its worst health crisis since the start of the pandemic, with a sharp rise in deaths, hospitals filled to capacity and a lack of oxygen supplies.

Deaths exceeded 150 per day during the past week in Tunisia, prompting countries including Qatar, Algeria, the UAE, Morocco, Turkey and Kuwait to send aid.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia opened an air bridge earlier this week, sending at least 8 planes of aid.

France said this week it also planned to send about one million vaccination doses and medical aid.

EU disease agency predicts near five-fold rise in new cases by next month

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) expects to see a rise in cases linked to the highly transmissible Delta variant, first identified in India, along with the relaxing of measures in European countries.

In its coverage area which includes the European Union, Norway and Iceland, the agency expected to see 420 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the week ending on August 1, up from just under 90 last week, it said in a weekly report.

Indonesia reports record rise in Covid-19 deaths

Indonesia has reported a record increase of 1,025 deaths from Covid-19, bringing the country's total tally of fatalities to more than 71,000.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported 54,000 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of cases to 2.78 million.

Melbourne returns to Covid-19 lockdown for the fifth time

Melbourne has returned to a virus lockdown for the fifth time, as Australia battled to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in its two largest cities.

More than 12 million Australians are now under stay-at-home orders after Melbourne residents began their first day of a snap lockdown, joining Sydneysiders already deep into weeks-long restrictions.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne Friday these new cases confirmed the decision to lock down the state for five days.

Andrews said the new cases bring the total in Victoria to 24.

BioNTech produces 10 times more antibodies than China's Sinovac: study

People who received BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine have ten times the amount of antibodies than those given China's Sinovac, a Hong Kong study has shown, adding to growing data on different jabs' effectiveness.

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) research, based on a study of 1,442 healthcare workers, was published in Lancet Microbe on Thursday.

Researchers said antibodies are not the only measure of a vaccine's success at fighting a particular disease.

But they warned that "the difference in concentrations of neutralising antibodies identified in our study could translate into substantial differences in vaccine effectiveness".

Those who received Sinovac had "similar or lower" levels of antibodies to those seen in patients who caught and successfully fought off the disease.

China administered total of 1.426 bln doses of vaccines by July 15

China has administered about 11.7 million doses of vaccines on July 15, taking the total to 1.426 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed.

Olympics-Nigerian delegation member hospitalised in Tokyo with virus-media