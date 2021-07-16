A private museum located in Istanbul’s business district Maslak, the Elgiz Museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. A small building that is dwarfed by the skyscrapers surrounding it, the Elgiz Museum is home to a commendable contemporary art collection, and is the current location for a terrace exhibition on its rooftop.

The book accompanying the 13th terrace exhibition, The Future, on view until October 23, 2021, notes that the museum was founded by collectors Sevda and Can Elgiz as the first contemporary art museum in 2001: “This privately-owned non-profit institution took on a mission to support the development of contemporary art with a global identity in a two thousand square metre space open to the public.”

The terrace is accessible through the museum via an elevator or a staircase. The exhibition is part of an annual series of large-scale sculpture exhibitions that began in 2012. There were 113 artists who submitted 144 artworks to the exhibition, from among which 48 sculptures were chosen by an advisory board comprising Nilufer Ergin, Hasim Nur Gurel, Seyhun Topuz, Rahmi Aksungur and Can Elgiz.

Member of the advisory board Nilufer Ergin, who was one of the selectors evaluating the work submitted for display in The Future exhibition, writes in the foreword that “despite the pandemic that has swept the world, changed almost all our habits and left us on a threshold, this year we saw once again that artists protect life with art as they did last year.”

Ergin likens the Elgiz Museum terrace to an island, a utopia of sorts where hopes and dreams start for the future and “where we meet and resist with art. A present that opens to the future.” She also draws attention to the fact that having been exploited “with great brutality”, nature is dying and that it is more fragile than ever, “having lost the ability to repair itself” and thus lacking the means to build its future with its natural evolution.