Leaders of Asia-Pacific nations have agreed to step up Covid-19 vaccination sharing efforts as China pledges $3 billion in international aid to support coronavirus response efforts in developing countries.

The virtual retreat for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders on Friday included US President Joe Biden, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin, gathering at a moment when the Delta variant, that first emerged in India, is spurring a spike in infections around the globe.

"There were two things that came through very strongly from the leaders. One was that this pandemic has a while to run and that there is significant work by all of us to be done, and it needs to look beyond our domestic borders," said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who hosted the informal retreat.

"The second strong theme was agreement and acceptance ... that this will not be the last pandemic we experience and that preparedness is critical."

Xi told leaders in their private session that Beijing would spend $3 billion on helping poorer countries' Covid-19 response over the next three years, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

China reports it has provided more than 500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to other developing countries.

Vaccine sharing challenges

Vaccine sharing has proved to be a divisive issue among members of a forum that says its primary goal is to support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Biden administration has fallen short on its goal of delivering 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles slowed the pace of US efforts.

Taiwan, an APEC member that China claims as a renegade territory, has accused Beijing of tying the delivery of coronavirus vaccines to political demands.

The government of the self-ruled island says China has intervened to block vaccine deliveries to Taiwan from fellow APEC members Japan and the United States.

China has accused Australia of interfering in the rollout of Chinese vaccines in former Australian colony Papua New Guinea.

Both Australia and Papua New Guinea are also APEC members.

Lowering high tariffs

The leaders also pledged to move forward on taking action to lower costly tariffs that complicate the movement of vaccines across borders ahead of APEC’s meeting set for November.

Vials, syringes and packaging frequently face significant tariffs, what Ardern described as "a very real problem that APEC economies have the ability to remove."

US vaccine efforts