POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Nashville's Hany Mukhtar scores fastest hat trick in MLS history
Mukhtar, who entered with a team-leading four goals, took advantage of breakdowns in Chicago's defence to open the scoring in the 10th minute, and he came through again three minutes later.
Nashville's Hany Mukhtar scores fastest hat trick in MLS history
Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) plays the ball during the first half against the Chicago Fire at Nissan Stadium on Jul 17, 2021, Nashville, TN, USA. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
July 18, 2021

Hany Mukhtar has scored the fastest hat trick in MLS history and Nashville SC have extended their home unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 5-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Fire.

Mukhtar tallied all three goals in the first 16 minutes on Saturday night.

Mukhtar, who entered with a team-leading four goals, took advantage of breakdowns in Chicago's defence to open the scoring in the 10th minute, and he came through again three minutes later.

Chicago captain Johan Kappelhof was shown a red card in the 14th minute for impeding a streaking C.J. Sapong, Mukhtar brilliantly curled in a free kick off the crossbar in the 16th to complete the quickest hat trick according to MLS, and give Nashville a commanding 3-0 lead.

Mukhtar, who nearly had a fourth that was cancelled on an offside call, posted his only other career hat trick as a member of Germany's Under-20 World Cup team in May 2015. 

This, however, was the first hat trick in the two-season MLS history for Nashville.

Sapong, who assisted on Mukhtar's first goal, scored against his former club in the 39th minute.

RECOMMENDED

Club record

Nashville, which recorded 12 shots on target, set the club mark for most goals in a game via Brian Anunga's score in the 62nd.

Chicago, which played all but 14 minutes with 10 men after Kappelhof's booking, didn't completely roll over and scored two minutes into the second half through Ignacio Aliseda's left-footer.

Chicago have been outscored while losing all five 2021 away matches.

Head coach Raphael Wicky was away from the club due to a family medical issue in his native Switzerland.

Assistant and former Chicago head coach Frank Klopas guided the team Saturday and will again do so against DC United on Wednesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN