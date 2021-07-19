Monday, July 19:

Women hit harder than men by job losses due to pandemic

Women have been hit harder than men by job losses around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and only men's employment is likely to recover this year to 2019 levels, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said.

Women have been at greater risk of lay-offs or reduced working hours during periods of anti-infection economic and social restrictions, especially in sectors such as accommodation, food services and manufacturing, the UN agency said.

Many women have not only experienced severe loss of income but also continue to bear the brunt of unpaid care work.

"Even though the projected jobs growth in 2021 for women exceeds that of men, it will, nonetheless, be insufficient to bring women back to pre-pandemic employment levels," the ILO said in a report.

Globally, between 2019 and 2020, 4.2 percent of women's employment was eliminated as a result of the pandemic, representing a drop of 54 million jobs, compared to 3 percent of men’s employment or 60 million jobs, it said.

Turkey registers 7,667 new cases

Turkey has reported 7,667 new cases of coronavirus and 50 additional deaths in the last 24 hours, according to official data.

The country has administered nearly 63.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released on Monday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus, and all residents aged 18 and over are eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, nearly 39.1 million people have received their first dose, while over 21 million are fully vaccinated.

Fourth Covid case reported in Olympic Village

Tokyo's Olympic Village has been hit by a fourth coronavirus case and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony.

A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble".

Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named.

The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.

The latest Asahi Shimbun newspaper poll found a majority of respondents, 55 percent, were against holding the Games this summer, with 33 percent in favour.

Saudis wanting to travel need two Covid jabs - ministry

Any Saudi citizen wishing to travel abroad will be required to have had two doses of coronavirus vaccine from next month, tightening existing measures, the interior ministry said.

"The second dose of the vaccine against Covid will be a condition of all overseas travel for all citizens from August 9, 2021," the ministry wrote in a statement published by the official SPA news agency.

Iran shuts Tehran govt offices, banks as Covid spreads

Iran has announced strict curbs in the capital Tehran and a nearby province to stem the spread of Covid-19, as daily infections drew close to an all-time high.

Government offices and banks in Tehran and Alborz provinces are set to close from 1330 GMT until next Monday morning, the national virus taskforce said in a statement.

The restrictions also include a ban on car travel to and from the two provinces, and a new shutdown of high-risk businesses across Iran's worst-hit areas.

In the past 24 hours, the country officially recorded 25,441 new cases, close to the record 25,582 reached on April 14.

North Macedonia offers vaccines to 12 year olds

North Macedonia has begun vaccinating children age 12 and over against the coronavirus in a bid to prevent a possible spike of Covid-19 in the fall, when the country plans to fully open schools.

Health authorities said that only about 1,800 teenagers had booked appointments through an electronic health system for their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which authorities consider to be the safest for children.

Over 3.66B vaccine jabs administered worldwide

More than 3.66 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, with Turkey ranking in the global top 10 for jabs given, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with over 1.46 billion jabs, followed by India with 406.48 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 337.74 million shots, Brazil 124.11 million, Germany 85.62 million, the UK 82.27 million, Japan 70.50 million.

Turkey ranked eighth on the list with over 63.54 million doses, followed by France, Italy, Indonesia, and Mexico.

UK records 39,950 new cases, 19 deaths

Britain has recorded 39,950 new coronavirus infections, and 19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 48,161 cases and 25 deaths reported a day earlier.

Vietnam reports 4,195 new infections

Vietnam's health ministry has reported 4,195 new coronavirus infections, raising the country's total cases to 58,025, as it battles its worst outbreak so far.

Most of the cases were detected inside quarantine facilities or isolated areas, the health ministry said in a statement. It also reported an additional 80 deaths from over the past 10 days, raising total Covid-19 fatalities to 334.

WHO's head likely to visit Japan to discuss Olympics, Covid

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is likely to visit Japan to discuss the Olympics and the anti-coronavirus measures that the authorities have put in place, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a government source.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus plans to meet Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during his visist, according to Kyodo.

The Tokyo Olympics kick off on Friday, July 23.

Singapore sees cases double overnight as testing ramps up

Singapore has seen new local coronavirus cases almost double from the previous day to 163, the highest daily tally in 11 months, driven by clusters of infections linked to a fishery port and karaoke bars.

The health ministry said 106 of the cases were linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and 19 to the KTV cluster.

Fishmongers across the city-state were being tested, adding to more than 5,000 staff, hostesses and patrons linked to the KTV outbreak, from which new cases were declining.

India reports 38,164 new cases

India reported 38,164 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from health ministry showed, with deaths rising by 499, lowest in over three months.