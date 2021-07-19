After a year and a half away because of the pandemic, relentless road warrior Bob Dylan returned to a concert stage — at least online.

He performed on Sunday for fans who paid $25 to watch online through the live-streaming platform Veeps.

It was less a concert than a stylised black-and-white film, with the 80-year-old singer fronting a four-piece band in a juke joint before audience members who smoked a lot and paid little attention to him.

Dylan hasn't performed live since December 2019, Covid-19 finally concluding his so-called Never Ending Tour.

Since 1988, he had kept performing regularly: 78 gigs in 2019, 84 in 2018, for example.

His wardrobe changes and differences in the placement of the band and witnesses made clear that Sunday's performance, titled “Shadow Kingdom,” did not run straight through. His audience was actors rather than fans; they didn't applaud.

Dylan's band included an accordion player and, for many songs, an upright bass player. There was no drummer, with the performances more folk, blues and country instead of rock ‘n’ roll.

Dylan sometimes accompanied himself on acoustic guitar, as on the opener, “When I Paint My Masterpiece.”