International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has said the Tokyo Games would send a powerful message of "peace and solidarity", even as more athletes tested positive for the coronavirus that is overshadowing the sports event.

The Games, postponed last year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, open on Friday but will be without spectators after Japan's decision earlier this month to leave venues empty to minimise the risk of infections.

Two members of Mexico's Olympic baseball team tested positive for Covid-19 at the team hotel before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the country's baseball federation said.

The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, who tested positive on July 18, have been isolated, as have all team members pending results of more tests, it said.

'Unprecedented challenges'

Bach, speaking after a moment of silence at an IOC session where he was joined by Japan's prime minister, said organisers could never have imagined the "unprecedented challenges" to brining the global sports event to Tokyo.

"We could only overcome all these challenges for the Olympic Games because throughout the past eight years we were enjoying a trustful partnership (with Japan). We could always rely on you," he said.

Comments by Bach and other IOC officials have in the run-up to the Games sparked outrage on social media in Japan for appearing to dismiss concerns about the pandemic.

As Covid-19 cases rise in Tokyo, public concern has grown that hosting an event with tens of thousands of overseas athletes, officials and journalists could accelerate infection rates in Japan's capital and introduce variants that are more infectious or deadlier.

Organisers have promised to keep the Games "safe and secure" with an Olympic "bubble" that limits participants' movements and mandates frequent testing, but experts see gaps.

The first major test of how an Olympics can be held in the midst of a pandemic may well come on Thursday in the men's soccer tournament when Japan face a South Africa side that could struggle to field 11 players due to the novel coronavirus.

Burst 'bubble'?