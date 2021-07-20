The "bubble" to control Covid-19 infections at the Olympic athletes' village in Tokyo is "broken" and could pose a risk to the general public, a prominent public health expert has said a few days ahead of the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"It's obvious that the bubble system is kind of broken," said Kenji Shibuya, the former director of the Institute for Population Health at King's College London.

The Associated Press news agency reported on Tuesday that a total of 71 people had tested positive among those accredited for the Games since July 1, including at least six athletes, Games contractors and volunteers.

The first infections among athletes were reported on Sunday, sparking concerns that some games may be subject to delays. In total, 11,000 athletes are expected to stay at the Olympics village in Tokyo.

Risk of spreading infections

"My biggest concern is, of course, there will be a cluster of infections in the village or some of the accommodation and interaction with local people," Shibuya, who had previously argued the Olympics must be "reconsidered" due to Japan's inability to contain coronavirus cases, said.

Two members of Mexico's Olympic baseball team were the latest to have tested positive for Covid-19 at the team hotel before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics and were in isolation.

Insufficient testing at the border and the impossibility of controlling people's movements mean that the Games could exacerbate the spread of the infectious Delta variant of the virus, Shibuya added.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said last week that testing and quarantine protocols would leave "zero" risk of Games participants infecting residents in Japan.

Declarations like that only serve to confuse and anger people, Shibuya said, as actual conditions on the ground are "totally opposite".

Football match with South African team to go ahead

A Japan Olympics Committee official told Reuters on Tuesday that a match with the South African football team, scheduled for Thursday against Japan, could still take place with "proper measures".