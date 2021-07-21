The Olympics are set to go back to Australia after 32 years as the city of Brisbane was picked to host the 2032 games.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the river city as the host, making it the first to win the Games unopposed since Los Angeles in 1984.

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in by video link before the vote.

The announcement was greeted by cheers from the Brisbane delegates at the IOC session and fireworks were set off in the Australian city where people had gathered to await the vote.

