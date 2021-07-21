NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo has delivered perhaps the best performance of his career – as yet – and can now add a Finals Most Valuable Player award to his two regular-season MVP trophies.

Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in a series-clinching 105-98 Game 6 victory that ended the Milwaukee Bucks' 50-year title drought on Tuesday night.

He took the moment to ponder his incredible journey from poverty to champion.

"When I came to the league, I didn't know where my next meal will come from. My mom was selling stuff in the street," Antetokounmpo recalled.

"Now I'm here sitting at the top of the top. I'm extremely blessed. I hope this can give everybody around the world, from Africa, from Europe, hope it can be done. I want them to believe in their dreams."

Born in poverty in the Athens suburb of Sepolia, the 26-year-old MVP is now sitting on top of the basketball world.

"Incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo! Greeks everywhere celebrate!" wrote Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Giannis Antetokounmpo for winning the NBA championship with the Bucks and his promotion to MVP. Congrats Giannis!" tweeted Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

However, what many may not know is 'The Greek Freak' was actually born to Nigerian immigrants in Greece.

Delayed citizenship

Antetokounmpo's family, including his oldest brother Francis, immigrated to Greece in 1992, according to FIBA.

Although he and three of his four siblings were born in Greece, none qualified for a national passport until decades later.

By the time Antetokounmpo was 18, he was by all accounts stateless and taking the Greece basketball scene by storm.

Though he was eventually issued a Greek passport after remaining without papers for 18 years, his initial career appeared to be at stake as without a passport he could not attend sports camps outside Greece or make his move to the Spanish CAI Zaragoza that picked him up from a second division Greek team.

He was scouted the same year by the NBA, his rare blend of size and athleticism making him the No 15 overall pick in the 2013 draft, and he made his first All-Star appearance four years later.