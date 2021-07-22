The director of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been dismissed, organisers said, following news reports about his past comments on the Holocaust.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a briefing on Thursday that Kentaro Kobayashi had been dismissed because of past comments that made fun of a tragedy.

Support for athletes

In the meantime, Japanese cheerleaders danced and waved pom poms outside a Tokyo train station to show their support for Olympic athletes the day before the pandemic-postponed Summer Games finally get under way.

"Let's support them with all our strength!" head cheerleader Kumi Asazuma shouted to passers-by outside Shimbashi Station as the four-person squad clapped and kicked their legs to the beat of Tony Basil's 1980's classic "Hey Mickey".

Squad members held up signs saying "To all athletes", "Fight!", and "Tokyo 2020" with an image of the Olympic rings, as they performed in the blazing sun with temperatures already topping 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) before 9 am.

The group from the All Japan Cheer Organisation performs regularly outside rail stations in the Tokyo area to lift the spirits of morning commuters, but Asazuma said they wanted to give a special performance on the eve of the Games' opening ceremony.