As it turns out, tomato fruits don't like to be eaten by caterpillars.

In a study conducted by scientists at Federal University of Pelotas and Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation, Embrapa Clima Temperado, researchers found that the tomato fruit, when exposed to a caterpillar, activated a defence mechanism which would make it taste unpleasant.

How does it work? The tomato fruit, sensing a nearby insect, would emit electrical signals to reach the rest of the plant. These warning impulses are received by the main plant and as a result, the rest of the plant prepares to fight off the unwanted intruders.

Perhaps fight is too strong a word – but the tomato fruit makes sure that the plant produces chemicals that are unpleasant to taste, so that hungry herbivores stay off the fruit.

One such chemical is hydrogen peroxide, as in bleach, which the plant produces more of once it receives electrical signals from the fruit.

According to the researchers quoted in the Telegraph, the finding “helps revolutionise how we think of plants and their ability to communicate.”