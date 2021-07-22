One of the most iconic weapons of the American Wild West goes up for auction next month with the sale of the gun that killed 19th century outlaw Billy the Kid.

Sheriff Pat Garrett's Colt single action revolver is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million at auction, Bonhams auction house said on Wednesday.

He used the firearm to take down gunfighter Billy the Kid in 1881 after a months-long pursuit,

Bonhams described the gun as "the most iconic treasure of early Western history" in the United States.

The gun comes from the collection of Texas couple Jim and Theresa Earle who amassed Western firearms and other artifacts for some 50 years. Jim Earle died in 2019, and his family is now selling the collection.