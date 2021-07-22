Australia and New Zealand's decision to pull out of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup over Covid-19 concerns has rocked tournament organisers, with the chair of International Rugby saying some players may now switch allegiance so they can play in the showpiece tournament.

The league's top two ranked nations on Thursday cited "player welfare and safety" during the coronavirus pandemic as compelling reasons to delay the event until next year.

They said their decision to withdraw came after considering the risk of infection in England, the worsening coronavirus environment in Australia and the time most players would be away from home under strict biosecurity conditions before the World Cup.

Their joint statement took tournament organisers RLWC2021 by surprise as it came just a week after they confirmed the World Cup would go ahead as planned.

'Disappointment'

International Rugby League chair Troy Grant said he found it difficult to find the words that "adequately describe my disappointment with that decision", as officials scrambled to work out whether a World Cup without Australia and New Zealand was still a "viable option".

Grant insisted the safety of players and officials had always been the priority and that World Cup organisers had "met every request regarding this issue made of us by ARLC (Australian Rugby League Commission), New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) and the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA)".

Grant added his talks with players' associations had convinced him a number of dual-qualified Australia and New Zealand stars still wanted to feature at a World Cup.

"They have expressed to me that they feel their own personal choice to participate or not in the World Cup has been taken from them," he said.

"The RLPA have again committed to continue to work with IRL and the local organising committee towards a 2021 tournament including Australian and New Zealand players who have dual eligibility and who are now keen to play for other nations."

Player wellbeing and safety

ARLC boss Peter V'landys said they had to put player wellbeing and safety first.