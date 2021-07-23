CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Mercury Prize: Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, Ghetts among shortlisted nominees
The annual prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.
Mercury Prize: Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, Ghetts among shortlisted nominees
Composer Hannah Peel is interviewed following her nomination in the Hyundai Mercury Prize "Albums of the Year" ceremony in London, Britain, July 22, 2021. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
July 23, 2021

Singer-songwriters Arlo Parks and Celeste, rapper Ghetts and past winner Wolf Alice are among the 12 acts in the running for this year's Mercury Prize, organisers of the British music award said.

First handed out to rockers Primal Scream in 1992, the annual 25,000-pound ($34,385) prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.

Considered less mainstream than the annual BRIT Awards, it is open to all music genres.

READ MORE: Nobel Prize week commences amid pandemic

In the running for album of the year are Parks' debut "Collapsed in Sunbeams", composer Hannah Peel's "Fir Wave", and "Promises", electronic music artist Floating Points' collaboration with Pharoah Sanders and The London Symphony Orchestra.

Jazz musician Nubya Garcia is nominated for debut album "Source", as are rappers Ghetts for "Conflict of Interest" and Berwyn for his debut mixtape "Demotape/Vega".

Rock bands Mogwai and Black Country, New Road are nominated for "As The Love Continues" and debut album "For the First Time" respectively. Wolf Alice, who won the Mercury Prize in 2018, are nominated for their chart-topping record "Blue Weekend".

RECOMMENDED

Singer-songwriters Celeste's chart-topping debut "Not Your Muse" and Laura Mvula's "Pink Noise", as well as elusive music collective Sault's "Untitled (Rise)", complete the list.

Diverse music

"It is testament to the strength of British music that, during a year which saw musicians face the toughest challenges of their lives, so many remarkable albums came out nonetheless," this year's judges said in a statement.

"There was an embarrassment of riches for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize judges to choose from, but the final twelve show how diverse, vibrant and far-reaching British music continues to be."

This judging panel for the 2021 prize, which will be handed out on Sept. 9 at an awards show in London, includes last year's winner Michael Kiwanuka, musician Jamie Cullum, singer Anna Calvi and DJ Annie Mac.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood bags another win at CMT Awards

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall