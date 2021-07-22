The Olympic Games are finally here again, with the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games set to start on Friday and last through August 8 – postponed from a year ago, during the early months of the pandemic.

Planned initially for summer 2020, the Tokyo Olympics were held back by closed borders, and now a late resurgence in the virus means they will be played without any live spectators, either from Japan or abroad, according to an International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruling.

The decision makes the Games the first to be held without spectators in Olympic history. And as of late Thursday, 87 people accredited to the Tokyo Olympics had tested positive for Covid-19.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo, the Games’ host city, recently rose to over 500, more than double the fewer than 250 daily cases in June.

But with viewership from around the world, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony will be held tomorrow at the National Stadium in the capital.

Olympics mascot looks ahead

Miraitowa, the signature mascot of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, was chosen by school-age children.

Its name, combining the Japanese words "Mirai" (future) and "Towa" (eternity), represents the eternal hope for the future in the heart of all humanity, say organisers.

The mascot is a cat-like figure styled with white and indigo and a 2020 Tokyo Olympics emblem on its crown.

New and returning sports

The Tokyo Olympics will feature five sports newly added to the prestigious lineup: surfing, sport climbing , skateboarding, baseball, and karate.

Baseball/softball, which last appeared in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, was also re-added to the Games.

Recycled material for coveted medals

In an earth-friendly move, the medals of the Tokyo Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – the stuff of dreams for thousands of athletes – were made this year through recycled materials.

Since 1928, one side of the medals shows Nike, the ancient Greek goddess of Victory, holding a wreath, drawn by Italian artist Gassoili. The reverse side is the emblem of the country that organised the Olympics.

Thousands of hopeful athletes from around the world are taking part in the Games, all with their hearts set on bringing home a gold medal.