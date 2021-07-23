Thousands of people have poured into the grounds of the Latitude music festival in eastern England, one of the biggest gatherings since most coronavirus restrictions were lifted earlier this week.

The four-day festival, expected to attract around 40,000 people, comes as Covid-19 cases across the country broadly rise.

Music lovers arriving on a balmy summer's day had to show they had been vaccinated twice or tested negative for the disease.

"I guess I'd kind of say, 'If not now, when are we going to start back up again?'" said Katy McKenna, 21.

"A lot of us have had at least our first dose of the vaccine, so we're ready to get back to life, and all the musical performers have had a year off and they deserve a festival (so) they can get back out there and perform."