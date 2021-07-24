A sixth site in Saudi Arabia has been added to UNESCO's world heritage list.

The UN organisation announced on Saturday that it had added Hima, in the Gulf state's southwest.

The site is home to one of the largest rock art complexes in the world.

The region features more than 34 separate sites including rock inscriptions and wells along the route of the ancient Arabian caravans.

Al-Ahsa Oasis, an Evolving Cultural Landscape, was the last site added the heritage list in 2018, according to UNESCO.

Hima was a conduit for caravans on the trade and hajj routes to and from the southern parts of Arabia.

"People who passed through the area between pre- and post-historic times have left behind a substantial collection of rock art depicting hunting, wildlife, plants, symbols, and tools used at the time, as well as thousands of inscriptions," the Saudi official news agency SPA said.

The site covers 557 square kilometres.

"Travellers and armies camping on the site left a wealth of rock inscriptions and petroglyphs through the ages and until the late 20th century, most of which are preserved in pristine condition," UNESCO said.

"Inscriptions are in different scripts, including Musnad, Aramaic-Nabatean, South-Arabian, Thamudic, Greek and Arabic."