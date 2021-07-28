POLITICS
2 MIN READ
German cycling official apologises over 'get the camel drivers' comments
Patrick Moster of German cycling federation used the racist phrase as he urged rider Nikias Arndt to beat opponents from Algeria and Eritrea.
German cycling official apologises over 'get the camel drivers' comments
Nikias Arndt of Germany in action during the Men's Road Race at Tokyo 2020 Olympics on July 24, 2021. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
July 28, 2021

Patrick Moster, the sporting director of the German cycling federation (BDR), has been forced to apologise after he was caught on camera making racist remarks during the men's Olympic road time trial.

"Get the camel drivers, get the camel drivers, come on," said the German official on Wednesday as he urged his rider Nikias Arndt, who was chasing opponents Algeria's Azzedine Lagab and Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier during his time trial effort.

READ MORE: Algerian judo player quits Olympics to shun Israeli opponent

Moster invokes 'heat of the moment'

On German TV, ARD commentator Florian Nass was left stunned, describing the comments as "totally wrong".

"Words fail me," he added. "Something like that has no place in sport."

RECOMMENDED

Moster has since apologised for his comments, which he said were made in the "heat of the moment".

"I was in the feed zone and cheered on Nikias Arndt," he told German DPA news agency.

"In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was not appropriate," he said.

"I am extremely sorry and can only offer my sincere apologies. I didn't want to offend anyone," he added.

Arndt finished the time trial in 19th place, three minutes and 45 seconds behind Slovenia's gold medalist Primoz Roglic.

READ MORE: Tokyo Games ceremony director dismissed over past comments on Holocaust

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan