Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win

Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar Golden Grand Slam has been dramatically ended by Alexander Zverev in the Olympics men's singles semi-finals.

The world number one collapsed from a set and a break ahead as German fourth seed Zverev won 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Friday to set up a Sunday final against Russian Karen Khachanov.

The 34-year-old Djokovic has never won the Olympic singles title.

The Serbian star had already captured the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon trophies this year and needed Olympic gold and the US Open crown to emulate Steffi Graf, who achieved the feat in 1988, by winning the Golden Slam.

But his attempt to make history came to a close as Zverev powered 30 winners past the usually impregnable Djokovic in a stunning display.

It was yet more heartbreak for the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the Olympics, where his best result is a bronze medal in 2008.

He lost to eventual winner Andy Murray in the semi-finals in London nine years ago and was in tears after a first-round exit to Juan Martin del Potro at the 2016 Rio Games.

Zverev is looking to become the first German to win singles gold since Graf in Seoul after winning 10 of the last 11 games against Djokovic.

US swimmer accuses Russia's Rylov of doping in Olympics row

American swimmer Ryan Murphy accused Evgeny Rylov of doping after he was beaten by the Russian in the Olympic 200m backstroke on Friday, sparking an angry denial from Moscow.

Murphy raised doubts about the result when he claimed he was "swimming in a race that's probably not clean".

Rylov said he was "surprised" by Murphy's "strange" suggestion.

In an explosive statement on Twitter, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said "the broken record is once again playing the song about Russia doping and someone is diligently pressing the button on the English-language propaganda".

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency said Rylov had been tested three times this year and that he was "prepared and clean."

Murphy had to settle for silver after being beaten for a second time this week by the 24-year-old Rylov, who set an Olympic record of 1min 53.27sec.

It was the Russian's second gold after he won the 100m backstroke on Tuesday.