With climate crisis fuelling high temperatures across the Arctic, Greenland has lost a massive amount of ice with enough melting to cover the US state of Florida in 2 inches (5.1 cm) of water, scientists said.

Wednesday's was the third-biggest ice loss for Greenland in a single day since 1950. The other two records, also within the last decade, happened in 2012 and 2019.

The rapid melt followed warm air being trapped over the Arctic island by a change in atmospheric circulation patterns, scientists said, noting that there could be more ice lost.

On Wednesday alone, some 22 gigatonnes of ice melted - with 12 gigatonnes flowing to the ocean and 10 gigatonnes absorbed by the snowpack where it can refreeze, said Xavier Fettweis, a climate scientist at the University of Liege in Belgium on Friday.

'Massive melting event'

Polar Portal, a group of Danish Arctic research institutions, described it in a tweet as a "massive melting event."

While that volume was less than the record single-day ice melt in 2019, this week’s event covered a larger area, the group said.