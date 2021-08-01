Sunday, August 1:

Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for vaccines in EU - FT

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have raised the prices of their Covid-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times reported.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was $23.15 (19.50 euros) against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from about 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of the summer.

Turkey administers over 73M doses

Turkey has administered more than 73.37 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released on Sunday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus, as everyone age 18 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 41.03 million people have gotten their first dose, while more than 27.41 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering a third Covid-19 vaccine shot, and 4.9 million such doses have been given.

The ministry also confirmed 20,890 new infections and 96 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 5,539 more patients recovered.

Scuffles in Berlin as Covid sceptics defy protest ban

Thousands of anti-lockdown demonstrators have defied a court-ordered protest ban and gathered in the streets of Berlin, resulting in scuffles with police.

Police said some protesters had "harassed and attacked" officers and ignored roadblocks, disrupting traffic in parts of the German capital.

"They tried to break through the police chain and pull out our colleagues. This led to the use of irritants, batons and physical violence," Berlin police tweeted.

Several people were arrested, they added.

The protest was called by the "Querdenker" (Lateral Thinkers) movement, which has emerged as the loudest voice against Germany's coronavirus restrictions.

Judges had banned several of its planned demos this weekend, including one for Sunday that was expected to draw some 22,500 people.

Italy reports 5 deaths, 5,321 new cases

Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths, down from 16 the day before, the health ministry has said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,321 from 6,513.

Italy has registered 128,068 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.355 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,954 on Sunday, up from 1,851 a day earlier.

There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 25 on Saturday, and the total number of intensive care patients increased to 230 from a previous 214.

Some 167,761 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, up from a previous 264,860, the health ministry said.

Minneapolis Fed president says Delta variant could slow labour market recovery

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari has said that concerns about the spread of the contagious Delta variant could slow the US labour market recovery.

"It's really creating a bunch of caution," he told CBS' "Face the Nation", noting that between seven and nine million Americans are still out of work likely due to anxiety about the coronavirus.

Kashkari added he had been "optimistic" before that many would be returning to work and while that is still his "base case scenario," he said that "if people are nervous about the Delta variant, that could slow some of that labour market recovery."

Germany plans Covid booster shots from September

Germany plans to start offering Covid-19 booster shots to the elderly and at-risk from September 1, according to a draft document seen by AFP, as concerns grow about the spread of the Delta variant.

The plan also recommends promoting vaccination for those aged 12-17, which would go further than earlier guidance issued by the country's vaccine regulator.

Health Minister Jens Spahn and Germany's 16 regional health ministers are expected to finalise the plans, drawn up by ministry officials, in a meeting on Monday.

Mobile vaccination teams will be sent into care and nursing homes to offer Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna booster shots to residents, regardless of which vaccine they had originally, says the document.

Britain reports 24,470 cases and 65 deaths

Britain has reported 24,470 new cases of Covid-19, a drop from 26,144 on Saturday, and 65 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 71 on Saturday.

The government also said 46,851,145 people had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 38,345,841 had received two doses.

UK finance minister presses for travel rules easing - report

Britain's Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has pressed for an easing of travel restrictions to offer respite to the tourism sector amid concerns that the country is not reaping the benefit of its vaccination programme, the Sunday Times reported.

Sunak had written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning of the impact that Britain's strict border controls were having ahead a meeting of ministers on Thursday to consider changes, the newspaper said, citing a source familiar with the letter.

The Treasury declined to comment.

US will not lock down despite surge driven by Delta variant, says Fauci

The United States will not lock down again to curb Covid-19 but "things are going to get worse" as the Delta variant fuels a surge in cases, mostly among the unvaccinated, top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said.

A sufficient percentage of Americans have now been vaccinated to avoid lockdowns, Fauci said on ABC's "This Week".

"Not enough to crush the outbreak, but I believe enough to not all ow us to get into the situation we were in last winter," he said.

Thailand extends pandemic measures, expands lockdown areas

Thailand has extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces probably until the end of August in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

Thailand reported 18,027 infections and 133 deaths on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 615,314 cases and 4,990 fatalities, mostly from an outbreak since April that is being fuelled by the highly transmissible Alpha and Delta variants.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces classified as "dark red zone" from 13, Apisamai Srirangsan, spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 task force, told a televised news briefing.

The measures will start on Tuesday for 14 days and will be reviewed on August 18, she said.

"If the situation does not improve and is still worrying, the curbs will be extended to August 31," she added.

Nigeria receives 4M vaccine doses from US

Nigeria received four million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from the United States as the West African nation steps up efforts to battle a third wave of infections.

The doses, which came on two planes, were received by officials from the UN children agency UNICEF on behalf of Nigeria at the airport in the capital Abuja, an AFP video reporter at the scene said.

It was the second batch of vaccines to arrive in Africa's most populous nation after four million doses were delivered in March under the Covax scheme.

Rome region website hacked, affecting vaccine bookings

The website of Lazio, the Italian region that includes Rome, was down after being hit by a cyber attack, meaning that people could no longer use it to book a Covid vaccine.