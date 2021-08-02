Monday, August 2:

Combining AstraZeneca and mRNA Covid-19 vaccines is effective - Danish study

Combining AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's jab provides "good protection", Denmark's State Serum Institute has said.

A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different Covid-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after health authorities discontinued inoculations with AstraZeneca's vaccine in April over rare side-effect concerns.

More than 144,000 Danes, mostly frontline personnel in the health sector and t he elderly, received their first jab with AstraZeneca's vaccine but were subsequently vaccinated with either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's shots.

"The study shows that fourteen days after a combined vaccination program, the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 is reduced by 88 percent compared to unvaccinated individuals," the State Serum Institute (SSI) said.

That is a "high efficacy", SSI added, comparable to the 90 percent efficacy rate of two doses from Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, confirmed in a different Danish study.

The study, published last week, covered a span of more than five months between February and June this year, a period in which the Alpha-variant of the coronavirus was predominant.

It could not conclude whether the same protection applied to the Delta-variant, which is now the most widespread in Denmark.

Lindsey Graham says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated, has flu-like symptoms and will be self-quarantining for 10 days.

Morocco announces national curfew effective Tuesday - tweet

Morocco has announced a national curfew from 9 pm until 5 am starting on Tuesday to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the prime minister's office tweeted.

The statement added that movement between several cities including Marrakesh will be limited to vaccination certificate holders and medical emergency cases.

Number of vaccine jabs given in Turkey nears 73.82M

Turkey has administered nearly 73.82 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released on Monday.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus, as everyone age 18 and over is now eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 41.15 million people have gotten their first dose, while more than 27.62 million are fully vaccinated.

Turkey is also administering third Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, and over 5 million such doses have been given.

To date, 66.28 percent of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of the two-step vaccines.

The ministry also confirmed 22,898 new infections and 91 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 5,947 more patients recovered.

Henderson out of Man Utd training camp after contracting Covid-19

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss the club's training camp in Scotland due to the after-effects of contracting Covid-19, the Premier League side has said.

The 24-year-old is continuing to recover from prolonged fatigue as a result of testing positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago, the club said in a statement, adding that he is expected to return to training soon.

Henderson made 26 appearances for United last season and was called up to England's European Championship squad in June, but was forced to withdraw with a hip injury.

Italy reports 23 deaths, 3,190 new cases

Italy reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths against 5 the day before, the health ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,190 from 5,321.

However, data from the Lazio region around Rome were incomplete due to a hacker attack on its system for booking Covid-19 vaccinations, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 128,088 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.36 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,070 on Monday, up from 1,954 a day earlier.

There were 25 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 22 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 249 from a previous 230.

Some 83,223 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 167,761, the health ministry said.

Germany to offer booster against Covid-19, vaccines for children

Germany will in September start to offer a booster shot against Covid-19 to vulnerable individuals such as pensioners and people with weak immune systems, the health ministers of the country's 16 states has said in a statement.

The vaccinations will be done using mRNA-vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna regardless of what was used previously, the ministers concluded after talks with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn.

They also agreed to make vaccination available to all children aged 12 to 17.

UK reports 21,952 more cases, 24 further deaths

Britain has reported 21,952 further cases of Covid-19 and an additional 24 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

England changes Covid-19 app so fewer people need to isolate

England's Covid-19 mobile phone app will be tweaked so that fewer contacts of asymptomatic people who test positive for the disease will need to self-isolate, Britain's health ministry has said.

The health ministry said that if someone tests positive but is asymptomatic, the app will look for their close contacts in the two days prior to the positive test, rather than looking for the contacts of the positive person in the five days before the test.

Pelosi urges White House to reinstate expired Covid-19 eviction moratorium

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has again pressed the White House to extend an expired Covid-19 residential eviction moratorium after lawmakers failed to act.

The White House on Thursday called for Congress to extend the moratorium that has protected millions of renters from being forced from their homes but lawmakers let the ban expire at midnight Saturday.

Pelosi told lawmakers in a letter Monday she wants an extension from the administration "to provide more time to expedite the distribution of the $46.5 billion that was allocated by Congress" in rental relief.

The White House did not immediately comment.

Some US states turn to vaccine mandates for key workers as cases rise

New York's governor has urged businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers while Florida grappled with an influx of hospitalised Covid-19 patients, both sparked by the surging Delta variant that could lead to new restrictions on daily life.

Transport workers in New York and hospital, nursing home and jail employees in New Jersey will face new requirements to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing, their governors announced Monday, while Denver's mayor said inoculation would be mandatory for the city's more than 11,000 employees.

The steps represent the latest attempts by government leaders to spur reluctant Americans to get vaccinated as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus surges nationwide, infecting mostly unvaccinated people.

"If you are unvaccinated, the Delta variant should be a major concern to you and you should be worried about it," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a briefing.

Covid vaccine or test mandated for New York transport workers - governor

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will require their workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine or get tested weekly, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

Cuomo also told a briefing that he was asking private businesses to require vaccines for admission and that mandatory vaccines should be considered for nursing home workers, teachers and healthcare workers if case numbers don't improve.

Serbia benefits from Covid-19 'quarantine tourism' as Indians visit

Serbia is benefiting from Covid-19 'quarantine tourism' as thousands of Indians make a two-week stopover on the way to other countries.

India has registered more coronavirus cases than any other country except the United States. Its citizens are barred from entering many countries during the pandemic unless they spend two weeks in another country en route.

Serbia has become a popular stopover destination for Indians because it offers them visa-free entry if they have been vaccinated and test negative for the virus.

They are also required to spend at least the first seven days of their stay in Serbia in isolation, depending from conditions set by their destination countries. They must also take another coronavirus test at the end of their quarantine.

UAE approves Sinopharm vaccine for ages 3 to 17

The United Arab Emirates will start providing China's Sinopharm vaccine to children aged 3-17, the UAE government said on Twitter.

It cited the health ministry as saying the decision comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations, without providing any details. Authorities said in June the trial would monitor the immune response of 900 children.

The Gulf Arab state, which has among the world's highest immunisation rates, was already providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12-15.

The health ministry said on Sunday that 78.95% of the UAE population of roughly 9 million had received one vaccine dose while 70.57% had been fully vaccinated.

The UAE, the region's tourism and trade hub, registered 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday to take its total to 682,377 cases and 1,951 deaths. It does not provide a breakdown for each of its seven emirates.

Hong Kong announces compulsory vaccines for key sectors

Hong Kong civil servants, teachers and healthcare workers must get vaccinated against the virus or pay for regular testing, the city's leader announced, as her administration adopted a push into mandatory inoculations.

The finance hub is one of the few places in the world to have secured ample supplies of the coronavirus vaccine, but public take up has been lacklustre.

After six months, only 36 percent of the city's 7.5 million residents are fully vaccinated with two jabs while 48 percent have received one dose.

But infections have remained low as Hong Kong has been all but closed to non-residents for most of the last 18 months and all arrivals must undergo lengthy quarantine in designated hotels.

On Monday, chief executive Carrie Lam announced a new push to raise the city's vaccination rate by making jabs compulsory for four sectors: civil servants, healthcare workers, care home staff and school teachers.

Vaccination rates vary between those sectors, from 70 percent among civil servants to just 47 percent among teachers.

Philippines to extend night curfew in Manila amid virus surge

The Philippines will extend a night curfew in the capital, Manila, amid a tightening of curbs in the Southeast Asian country to combat a potential surge in cases of the Delta variant, a government official said.

Metropolitan Manila, already subject to an six hour curfew from 10:00 pm (1400 GMT), will bring forward that curfew by two hours to 8:00 pm (1200 GMT), said Benjamin Abalos, chair of the region's governing body:

"We are only asking for two weeks. This will stop the virus for the meantime. What's important is our hospitals don't get full," Abalos told a briefing.

Authorities have deployed police personnel to quarantine checkpoints in Metropolitan Manila, where inbound and outbound travel will be restricted.

The region, home to more than 13 million people, will be placed under strict lockdown from August 6 to 20, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Friday.

Russia reports 23,508 new cases, 785 deaths

Russia reported 23,508 new cases, including 3,330 in Moscow, taking the total number of cases to 6,312,185 since the pandemic began.