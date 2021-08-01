Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday while an exhausted Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen by six points heading into the midseason break.

Hamilton needed a check from the Mercedes team doctor after the race.

“Had really big dizziness and everything got a bit blurry,” he said. "I have been fighting all year really with the health, staying healthy after what happened at the end of last year (with coronavirus).”

Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out ear ly in the race by Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire.

It was only the 24-year-old Ocon's second podium, following a second-place finish at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain late last year.

The Alpine driver finished ahead of Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth ahead of Ocon's teammate Fernando Alonso.

'What a moment'

“What a moment, feels so good,” Ocon said, patting his heart.

The crash in the rain was caused by Bottas, who retired as a result.

The race restarted in absurd fashion with only Hamilton on the grid, while others were changing their tires because the track had dried.

Hamilton did the same a lap later and came out in last place, a couple of spots behind Verstappen.

“I kept telling them (Mercedes) it’s dry, dry, dry and they said to me ‘stay out,’" Hamilton said. "I don’t understand it. We don’t make it easy for ourselves. It’s a mistake from us.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff didn't agree with his star driver.

“It was 100% the right decision and I stand by it,” said Wolff. “I thought that within one lap it couldn’t dry up like it did.

You have to take it on the chin — that it was the wrong outcome but the decision was right. I don’t think it was an error.”

A clever second tire change by Mercedes for hard tires on Lap 20 outwitted Red Bull and Hamilton moved ahead of Verstappen after he came in for new tires.

With 30 laps to go, the top four was Ocon-Vettel-Sainz Jr.-Hamilton.

To give Hamilton a shot at victory, Mercedes made a third tire change with a little more than 20 laps remaining.

But he had to get ahead of the 40-year-old Alonso first, a driver with 32 wins and 97 podiums, and among the most talented of his generation.