Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has received a humanitarian visa from the Polish embassy in Tokyo.

The athlete plans to seek asylum in Poland after alleging that her team's officials tried to send her home from Japan, where she feared she wouldn’t be safe.

The humanitarian visa was confirmed according to a Polish Foreign Ministry official on Monday.

Vadim Krivosheyev of the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation – an activist group that has been supporting the athlete – said on Monday that the group bought Tsimanouskaya, 24, a ticket to Warsaw for August 4.

The group, which the athlete contacted to avoid what she feared would be forced deportation to Minsk, said "her life would be in danger if she returned to Belarus".

The standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticised how officials were managing her team – setting off a massive backlash in state-run media back home, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government critics.

Tsimanouskaya refused to get on a flight from Tokyo after being taken to the airport on Sunday against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games.

She refused to board the flight, telling Reuters: "I will not return to Belarus."

She spent the night in an airport hotel after she sought protection from Japanese police at Haneda airport, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said at a media conference.

Tsimanouskaya said in a filmed message distributed on social media that she was pressured by Belarus team officials and asked the International Olympic Committee for help.

“I was put under pressure and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent,” the 24-year-old runner said.

A number of agencies were in contact with the sprinter, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Tsimanouskaya, who was due to race in the 200m heats at Olympic Stadium on Monday had her Games cut short when she said she was taken to the airport to board a flight.

She told a Reuters reporter via Telegram that the Belarusian head coach had turned up at her room on Sunday at the athletes village and told her she had to leave.

"The head coach came over to me and said there had been an order from above to remove me," she wrote in the message.

"At 5 (pm) they came my room and told me to pack and they took me to the airport."

The Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement coaches had decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors' advice about her "emotional, psychological state".

Belarus athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich told state television he "could see there was something wrong with her...

She either secluded herself or didn’t want to talk."

Adams said the IOC would continue conversations with Tsimanouskaya on Monday and the Olympics governing body had asked for a full report from the Belarus Olympic committee.

The incident on Sunday highlighted discord in Belarus, a former Soviet state that is run with a tight grip by President Alexander Lukashenko.