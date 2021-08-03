August 3, Tuesday

WHO's pandemic project faces cash crunch amid vaccine, oxygen shortages

The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking $11.5 billion in urgent funding to fight the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a draft report seen by Reuters has shown, amid worries wealthy nations are partly bypassing its Covid-19 programmes.

A large portion of the cash being requested from the WHO's partners is needed to buy tests, oxygen and face masks in poorer nations, says the document which is expected to be released this week.

And a quarter of it would be to buy hundreds of millions of vaccines for them that would otherwise go elsewhere.

The paper, still subject to changes, outlines the results and financial needs of the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), the programme co-led by the WHO to distribute fairly Covid-19 vaccines, drugs and tests across the world.

The programme, set up at the start of the pandemic, remains vastly underfunded, and its coordinators are now acknowledging it will remain so as many governments look to address global Covid needs "differently", an ACT-A official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As a result, it has cut by nearly $5 billion its total request for funds, the document shows. But it still needs $16.8 billion, almost as much as what has been raised so far, and $7.7 billion is required urgently.

The document also calls for a further $3.8 billion, on top of the $7.7 billion, to take up options for 760 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that would be delivered next year.

Turkey logs 24,832 new cases and 126 more deaths

Turkey reports 24,832 new cases of Covid-19 and 126 more deaths, according to official data issued by the country's health ministry.

UK mulls giving Covid-19 vaccine to teenagers, approval expected next week - The Sun

Teenagers in Britain aged 16 and 17 will be given the green light for Covid-19 vaccine within days before they head back to schools and colleges in September, The Sun has reported.

UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is poised to give the nod as soon as the weekend, the report added.

"Late teens are some of the most socially active members of society so if we can cut that transmission, it can only be a good thing," the report quoted a government official as saying.

Kenya launches new Covid-19 protocols for tourists

Visitors to Kenya will have to adhere to new coronavirus rules, Tourism Minister Najib Balala has said.

Balala said the measures are part of the “new normal” for health and safety regulations.

“With the majority of people embracing the Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, we deem it important to issue a comprehensive Covid-19 vaccination policy and procedures for both guests and staff at all levels of establishments’ operations. That’s why today we are launching the reviewed protocols,” Balala told a news conference in the capital Nairobi.

Spain's infection rate continues to recede after last month's Delta peak

Spain's Covid-19 contagion rate has continued to fall, with the two-week rate dropping 19 points compared with the previous day.

The 14-day coronavirus contagion rate was 653.81 cases per 100,000 of population, according to health ministry data, compared to 673.52 cases on Monday.

The proportion of hospital beds used for coronavirus patients fell to 8.69% on Tuesday from 8.90 percent the day before.

However, slightly more intensive care beds are being used to treat patients, with the proportion rising to 20.40 percent on Tuesday from 20.02 percent on Monday, health ministry data showed.

The Delta variant had been growing and became dominant in Spain last month, but now is receding.

The number of people who tested positive with Covid-19 rose to 4,523,310 and the total number of people who have died from coronavirus stood at 81,773.

Scotland to lift almost all restrictions next week

Scotland’s first minister has announced that almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted from next Monday.

Addressing the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon said the latest easing of restrictions “will entail the lifting of most of the remaining legally enforced restrictions, most notably on physical distancing and limits to the size of social gatherings.”

“It also means that from August 9 no venues will be legally required to close,” she said.

“This change is significant and hard-earned. The sacrifices everyone has made over the past year-and-a-half can never be overstated.

“However, while this move will restore a substantial degree of normality, it is important to be clear that it does not signal the end of the pandemic or a return to life exactly as we knew it before Covid-19 struck.

“Declaring freedom from, or victory over, this virus is premature. The harm the virus can do, including through the impact of long Covid-19, should not be underestimated. And its ability to mutate may yet pose us real challenges.”

The changes mean that from August 9, sports and music venues can reopen at full capacity, with social distancing coming to an end. Double-vaccinated individuals will also no longer have to self-isolate if a close contact tests positive for coronavirus, so long as they test negative.

A few restrictions will remain, however. These include face masks being mandatory “for some time to come”, working from home will continue to be advised, and the use of vaccine passports for certain events will continue to be considered.

Ivory Coast president to self-isolate after Covid-19 contact

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has decided to self-isolated after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in a statement.

US donates more than 110 mln vaccine doses abroad: White House

The United States has donated over 110 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries so far, the White House said, as the world grapples with the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden will announce the donation tally later on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement, calling the donations "a major milestone" in the pandemic fight.

Biden, who is scheduled to deliver remarks on efforts to combat the novel coronavirus at 3:45 pm ET (1945 GMT), had earlier pledged to donate at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses worldwide.

Italy reports 27 deaths, 4,845 new cases

Italy has reported 27 coronavirus-related deaths against 23 the day before, the health ministry has said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 4,845 from 3,190.

On Monday the ministry data from the Lazio region around Rome were incomplete due to a hacker attack on its system for booking Covid-19 vaccinations, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 128,115 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.36 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2.196 on Tuesday, up from 2,070 a day earlier.

There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 25 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 258 from a previous 249.

Some 209,719 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 83,223, the health ministry said.

Bangladesh extends lockdown

Bangladesh has extended the existing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions to be effective until August 10 as the prevailing situation across the country continued worsening.

The South Asian country has implemented a 14-day strict lockdown since July 23 amid surging coronavirus deaths and infections, Bangladesh Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque told the reporters following an inter-ministerial meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Dhaka.

Israel issues travel warning for US over Covid-19 concerns

Israel has warned against travel to the United States and other countries and said it would tighten quarantine measures for inbound travellers as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant.

New Covid-19 cases have surged in highly-vaccinated Israel since the emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant, prompting health officials this week to begin administering vaccine booster shots to people over 60.

It also began mandating isolation for returning travellers - including those vaccinated or recovered from the virus - from countries deemed "red", indicating a rapid spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said it would add 18 countries to its red list, including the United States, France, Italy, Iceland, Greece and others.

UK reports 138 deaths, 21,691 new cases

Britain has reported 138 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, and another 21,691 infections.

The reported deaths is higher than Monday's 24 but that figure has previously been elevated on Tuesdays, owing to reporting patterns in hospitals after the weekend. The number of new cases is in line with Monday's 21,952.

Chinese air passengers can request refunds for Aug 4 to Aug 31 flights

Passengers who have bought domestic tickets for flights scheduled from August 4 to 31 can request a full refund, China's aviation regulator has said as the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus hit many Chinese cities.

The policy is to accommodate control and prevention measures for coronavirus by reducing the movement of people, the Civil Aviation Administration said in a statement.

New York becomes first US city to mandate vaccines to enter restaurants, gyms

New York City will become the first major US city to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for customers and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses as the country enters a new phase of battling the highly contagious Delta variant.

Unlike the surges last year and in January, highly effective vaccines are now widely available against the virus that has killed over 600,000 people in the United States, lessening the need to close businesses and for people to stay home.

New York City's policy requires proof of at least one dose and will be enforced starting September 13. Like past policies over masks and stay-at-home orders, the plan will likely meet resistance.

UAE lifts ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates will on Thursday lift a ban on transit flights including from India and Pakistan, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) has said.

India and Pakistan are important markets for Emirates, Etihad Airways and other UAE carriers flydubai and Air Arabia.

The Gulf state, a major international travel hub, had banned passengers from many South Asian and African states travelling through its airports this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

China orders mass testing after virus returns to Wuhan

Chinese authorities have announced mass testing in Wuhan as an unusually wide series of outbreaks reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019.

The provincial capital of 11 million people in central China is the latest city to undergo city-wide testing.

Three cases were confirmed in Wuhan on Monday, its first non-imported cases in more than a year.

China has largely curbed at home after the initial outbreak that devastated Wuhan and spread globally. Since then, authorities have tamped down and controlled the disease whenever it pops up with quick lockdowns and mass testing.

The current outbreaks are still in the hundreds of cases in total, but have spread much more widely than previous ones. Many of the cases have been identified as the highly contagious delta variant.

The National Health Commission said Tuesday that 90 new cases had been confirmed the previous day.

South Korea on alert for new Delta Plus variant

South Korea has detected its first two cases of the new Delta Plus variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday, as the country battles with its fourth wave of infections.

The Delta Plus variant is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first identified in India, and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N, which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Reports of Delta Plus cases have been few, and a handful of countries, including Britain, Portugal and India, have reported some cases.

"The first case (in South Korea) was identified in a man in 40s who has no recent travel records," the KDCA told Reuters. The source of transmission is under investigation.

Test results in around 280 people who were in contact with the man found that only his son was positive too, Park Young-joon, a KDCA official told a briefing.

Park said it was unclear whether the son was also infected with Delta Plus.