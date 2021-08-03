Boeing will be aiming to get its spaceflight programme back on track with an uncrewed flight of its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS), after its last such test in 2019 ended in failure.

The spaceship is due to launch on an Atlas V rocket built by the United Launch Alliance from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1720 GMT.

A livestream of the mission, Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), will be up on NASA's website.

About 30 minutes after launch, the Starliner capsule will fire its thrusters to enter orbit and begin a daylong trip to the space station, with docking set for 1:37 pm on Wednesday.

The weather forecast currently predicts a 60 percent chance of launch, with clouds and lightning the main possible hurdles.

The test flight was supposed to take place Friday but had to be rescheduled after a Russian science module inadvertently fired its thrusters following docking with the ISS, sending the orbital outpost out of its normal orientation.

READ MORE: NASA picks SpaceX for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

2011 Space Shuttle programme