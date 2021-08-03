Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400m hurdles finishing in 45.94 seconds to break the old mark by .76 seconds.

One of the most anticipated races of the Olympics more than lived up to the hype.

Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, also bettering the 46.7 record that Warholm set just last month.

“Sometimes in training, my coaches keep telling me this could be possible with the perfect race,” Warholm said on Tuesday ahead of breaking the 46 seconds.

“But it was hard to imagine it because it's a big barrier, and it's something you don't even dream about.”

Warholm tore open his jersey when he crossed the line first. He flashed the same mouth-gaping look of amazement as when he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at world championships in 2017.

Benjamin, well, what was there to say?

“If you would’ve told me that I was going to run 46.1 and lose, I would probably beat you up and tell you to get out of my room,” he said. "I’m happy to be part of history.”

Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third in 46.72; he was among the six runners in the eight-man field to brake either a world, continent or national record.

That included Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands, whose run of 47.08 left him in fourth.

“After the second hurdle. I was like, shit. If you go after them, it’s suicidal," McMaster said.

It took until 1948 for a man to run a flat 400 meters under 46 seconds, and the world record in the 400 flat is 43.03. That's only 2.91 faster than what Warholm did with 10 hurdles in front of him.