CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Multimillion dollar 'Lord of the Rings' TV series to premiere in 2022
Amazon is spending about $465 million filming the first season of 'Lord of the Rings' TV series. Five seasons are expected to be made, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.
Multimillion dollar 'Lord of the Rings' TV series to premiere in 2022
A gallery assistant poses for a photograph with a clapper board used in the filming of the Lord of the Rings film 'Return of the King' in Bonhams auction house in London July 31, 2014. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 3, 2021

Amazon's multimillion dollar TV version of "The Lord of the Rings" will launch in September 2022.

The streaming platform said on Monday that filming on the first season has wrapped in New Zealand, and it released the first images of the show.

"The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

One of the most expensive TV series

RECOMMENDED

Amazon is spending about $465 million filming the first season of the show, according to New Zealand government officials.

It is expecting to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

It said in a press release that the first season would be available in more than 240 nations, with new episodes released weekly.

The epic fantasy plot will take place thousands of years before the events narrated by writer J.R.R. Tolkien in his books "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast