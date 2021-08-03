Amazon's multimillion dollar TV version of "The Lord of the Rings" will launch in September 2022.

The streaming platform said on Monday that filming on the first season has wrapped in New Zealand, and it released the first images of the show.

"The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

One of the most expensive TV series