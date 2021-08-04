Thonis-Heracleion is an ancient city at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt, excavated by the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM).

The 2021 mission of the IEASM focused on the site, in the Bay of Aboukir. Thonis is the Egyptian name for the city while Heracleion is the Greek.

A tumulus (burial mound) measuring 60 m by 8 m was discovered alongside Thonis-Heracleion’s northeast entrance canal. According to a news release by IEASM, the area was covered with “hundreds of offerings with funerary connotations: imported luxury Greek ceramics, some with black and red figures, associated with terracotta figurines and amphorae [ceramic containers with pointed bottoms].”

What makes this find so special? The fact that it was preserved very well, down to a wicker basket and the grape seeds and doum fruit (the fruit of an African palm tree, often found in tombs) dating back 2,400 years.

The Guardianreports that “[wicker baskets filled with fruit that have survived from the 4th century BC and hundreds of ancient ceramic artefacts and bronze treasures] have lain untouched since the city disappeared beneath the waves in the second century BC, then sank further in the eight century AD, following cataclysmic natural disasters, including an earthquake and tidal waves.”

IEASM speculates that the fact that the hundreds of offerings remained untouched for centuries could be that they were “once placed within an underground room or were buried soon after being offered.”

The tumulus, according to IEASM, looks like a kind of island surrounded by channels. “Everywhere we found evidence of burned material,” says marine archaeologist Franck Goddio. “Spectacular ceremonies must have taken place there. The place must have been sealed for hundreds of years as we have found no objects from later than the early 4th century BC, even though the city lived on for several hundred years after that.”

The discovery of the tumulus speaks to the existence of Greek merchants and mercenaries in Thonis-Heracleion. IEASM’s news release describes the city as controlling the entrance to Egypt at the mouth of the Canopic branch of the Nile. “The Greeks were allowed to settle in the city during the late Pharaonic period [712-332 BC]. They built their own sanctuaries close to the huge temple of Amun. Like the temple of Amun they were destroyed in the cataclysm in the 2nd century BC.”

Before the foundation of Alexandria by Alexander the Great in 331 BC, Thonis-Heracleion had been the largest port of Egypt on the Mediterranean for centuries. According to the IEASM, the cities Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus were buried under the sea after “several earthquakes, followed by tidal-waves … triggered land liquefaction events, [and] caused a 110 square kilometers portion of the Nile delta to collapse.”