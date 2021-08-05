Thursday, August 5:

French constitutional court backs Macron's Covid pass

France's top constitutional authority approved a Covid pass that limits access to cafes, restaurants and inter-city trains and planes to people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus.

The controversial pass, which will become ubiquitous from Monday, drew several hundred protesters outside the Council of State in Paris.

"All this undermines fundamental freedoms... Freedom is, first of all, the choice to be vaccinated or not," said Marie Jose Libeiro, 48.

Covid-19 deaths in Africa reach record peak

Coronavirus-related deaths in Africa reached a record peak in the week ending August 1, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

More than 6,400 deaths were recorded, a 2 percent rise on the previous week, with South Africa and Tunisia accounting for more than 55 percent of the fatalities, the WHO said in a statement, adding deaths were on the rise in 15 countries.

WHO Africa official Phionah Atuhebwe said Covid-19 cases across the continent were rising again after a slight dip, and the third wave of the pandemic was "still raging at full force".

Turkey gives nearly 75M vaccine shots so far

Turkey has administered more than 74.92 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to figures released.

The country continues its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as everyone 18 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, over 41.45 million people have gotten their first dose, while more than 28.15 million are fully vaccinated.

The ministry also confirmed 24,297 new infections and 108 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 6,636 more patients recovered.

US cases hit six-month high, Florida struggle with surge

The US hit a six-month high for new Covid-19 cases with over 100,000 infections reported, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant ravages areas where people did not get vaccinated.

The country is reporting over 94,819 cases on a seven-day average, a five-fold increase in less than a month.

Seven US states with the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates - Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi - account for half of the country's new cases and hospitalisations in the last week, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters.

UK PM Johnson says more travel will be possible as countries get vaccinated

British Prime Minister BorisJohnson said that more countries would be opened up for travel as more Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out globally, after scrapping quarantine for fully-vaccinated travellers from France

"You've got to balance our very strong desire to get people travelling with the need to protect us against new variants...The great thing about the double jabs is that it does allow us now to travel to and from European countries and from the UnitedStates," Johnson told broadcasters.

Indonesia's virus death toll tops 100,000

Indonesia has recorded a grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths from the virus, data from the country’s health ministry showed, with the Southeast Asian nation recently accounting for one in five fatalities globally.

Indonesia has been battling a tide of infections and deaths driven by the highly contagious Delta variant for the past month, as the country has quickly become Asia's virus epicentre.

The data showed Indonesia's total number of infections had reached 3.53 million, while deaths rose by 1,747 to 100,636, although public health experts believe the true toll is likely far higher.

Sydney suffers its worst day of the pandemic

Australia’s most populous state is reporting the worst day of its outbreak of the delta variant, with a record 262 new local infections and five deaths.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that four of the dead had not been vaccinated and that one had received a single dose of AstraZeneca in late May.

Australian authorities have urged people in Sydney not to wait the optimal 12 weeks before getting their second AstraZeneca dose.

AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech are the only vaccines available in Australia.

Japan to expand emergency curbs

Japan will expand emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures to fight a surge in cases, a cabinet minister said, as worries grow about strains on the nation's medical system in Olympics host Tokyo and elsewhere.

Officials have warned that infections were surging at an unprecedented pace as new cases hit record highs in Tokyo, overshadowing the Olympics and adding to doubts over the government's handling of the pandemic.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is leading Japan's pandemic response, made the proposal at a meeting of experts, who were expected to sign off.

Six prefectures including Olympic host city Tokyo are already under full states of emergency to last through August 31 while another five are under less strict "quasi-emergency" directives.

India reports 42,982 new cases