American male runners are facing their worst Olympic Games in history after failing to win a single gold medal on the track at the Tokyo Games.

When the curtain came down on the World Championships in Doha two years ago, the United States looked set for a new era of dominance.

Christian Coleman had bagged the 100m gold, Noah Lyles had claimed an emphatic victory in the 200m, and the American team departed Qatar with an impressive haul of 14 gold medals.

But fast forward two years and the Americans are facing an inquest into what has gone wrong in Tokyo, where there is every chance the US men could fail to win an individual running gold medal for the first time in Olympic history.

While the US women have contributed two gold medals on the track, through 400m hurdler Sydney McLaughlin and teenage 800m star Athing Mu, the men have so far come away empty-handed.

Across the board, the US men's medal hopes have wilted in the fierce sun in the Olympic Stadium.

Trayvon Bromell arrived in Tokyo as a heavy favourite to become the first American winner of the 100m gold medal since 2004 but failed to even reach the final.

World champion Lyles was similarly favoured to claim the 200m crown but had to settle for bronze.

'Total embarrassment'

In the 110m hurdles, another world champion, Grant Holloway, was upset by Jamaica's Hansle Parchment, while in the 400m hurdles, Rai Benjamin was undone by the brilliance of Norway's Karsten Warholm.

In the 800m, an event won by the USA's Donavan Brazier in Doha, who failed to qualify for Tokyo, Clayton Murphy finished last.

The dismal run continued in the 1,500m, where Matthew Centrowitz, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist, was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Arguably the nadir came on Thursday when the men's 4x100m relay team were knocked out in the semi-finals after an error-strewn performance left them in sixth.

It was the first time in Olympic history the US 4x100 had failed to qualify for the final from a completed heat.

US sprinting greats Carl Lewis and Michael Johnson were aghast at the relay display.

"It was a total embarrassment and completely unacceptable for a USA team..." Lewis wrote on Twitter, while Johnson later branded the showing "embarrassing and ridiculous."

US athletes themselves have been at a loss to explain what has gone wrong in Tokyo.