POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Italy wins first-ever Olympic men's 400-metre relay title
Italy's victory gives their surprise 100-metre individual champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs his second gold of the Games.
Italy wins first-ever Olympic men's 400-metre relay title
Lamont Jacobs of Italy celebrates after taking the gold medal in the final of the men's 4 x 100-meter relay. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
August 6, 2021

Italy produced a stunning performance to win the men's 4x100 metres relay Olympic title for the first time in their history on Friday with a national record of 37.50 seconds.

Britain's men made up for a poor series of performances in the individual sprints by taking silver in 37.51sec while Canada won bronze in 37.70sec.

Italy's victory gave their surprise 100m individual champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs his second gold of the Games.

The British looked like they would take an unlikely gold as they led by a metre at the final changeover.

READ MORE: Italy's Jacobs wins first post-Bolt Olympic 100-metre gold medal

However, the unheralded Filippo Tortu reeled in Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and sealed gold with the dip on the line.

RECOMMENDED

Behind them, Andre De Grasse ran a stunning anchor leg to overhaul both Jamaica and China to add relay bronze to his 200m gold medal and 100m bronze.

Tortu looked as stunned as anyone at the finish and put his hands to his head as he nimbly dodged some obstacles in his way.

A sizeable group of Italian team members seated in the stands roared out in delight and serenaded the triumphant quartet with some Italian songs.

Tortu mounted the electronic scoring board and stood proudly on top of it, as the Italians lapped up their compatriots' singing.

READ MORE:US men’s track team faces worst Olympic Games in history

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in Syria under President al Sharaa
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group