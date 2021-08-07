CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Ariana Grande to perform at 'Fortnite' concert
The 28-year-old singer's avatar is a human-fantasy creature hybrid dressed in either a silver skirt and top or a short outfit made of blue scales.
Ariana Grande to perform at 'Fortnite' concert
In this file photo taken on May 20, 2018 recording artist Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
August 7, 2021

An avatar of Ariana Grande will appear in the popular video game Fortnite and perform some of the pop superstar's greatest hits over the weekend, in an event highlighted by game maker Epic Games to showcase their new strategy.

In five different rounds, to target all time zones, players can choose an option that will let them go on an adventure with Grande.

The 28-year-old singer's avatar is a human-fantasy creature hybrid dressed in either a silver skirt and top or a short outfit made of blue scales.

During the rounds, which last about half an hour, several of the Grammy winner's songs will play, including "Be Alright" and "Positions."

'Partnership with real world activities'

RECOMMENDED

Grande-themed merchandise will also be available in the game's store.

The special appearance is part of a shift for Fortnite from a survival game to a general entertainment platform.

"That's a big area where we want to innovate because Fortnite should always really exist in partnership with real world activities," Phil Rampulla, head of brand at Epic Games, told AFP.

"We are not replacing concerts, we are not replacing movies, we are existing in harmony with those things and extending and enhancing those things."

A juggernaut of the video game industry, Fortnite boasts about 350 million gamers throughout the world.

READ MORE: Fortnite launches 'Chapter 2' after Call of Duty challenge

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in Syria under President al Sharaa
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group