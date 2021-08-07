POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli wins landmark women's Olympic boxing gold
Surmeneli, 23, makes history sealing the first-ever Olympics medal in boxing for Turkey by defeating China’s Gu Hong.
Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli wins landmark women's Olympic boxing gold
Gold medallist Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey poses for photos during the medal ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2021 / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
August 7, 2021

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Surmeneli has made history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.

By defeating China’s Gu Hong, Surmeneli sealed the first-ever Olympics medal in boxing for Turkey at Kokugikan Arena in the Japanese capital on Saturday.

Tears of victory

RECOMMENDED

Surmeneli, 23, became world champion at the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

An emotional Surmeneli collapsed to the floor and banged the canvas when her victory was announced, before dissolving into tears.

“It's gold for Turkey! Busenaz Surmeneli is the inaugural women's Boxing welterweight Olympic champion and Turkey's first ever gold in the sport!” wrote the official Olympics Twitter account.

READ MORE:Bullseye: How Turkey's Mete Gazoz became the Olympic champion in archery

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in Syria under President al Sharaa
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group