World champion Sifan Hassan has capped her audacious bid for an Olympic treble with a stunning victory in the women's 10,000 metres for her second gold, and third medal, of the Tokyo Games.

The Ethiopian-born Dutch runner kicked off her non-stop week of track action with victory in the 5,000m on Monday.

There followed a bronze in Friday's 1500m, before she dusted down her spikes just 24 hours later for a tilt at the longest of her chosen disciplines in the same testing hot and humid conditions that have beset the Olympics.

With heats and semi-finals as well, it meant Hassan was in action on five days of the nine-day schedule of track and field, including competing in a 1500m heat on the same day as the 5,000m final.

In the 10,000m Hassan clocked 29min 55.32sec for gold, with Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezahegne, also born in Ethiopia, claiming silver in 29:56.18.

Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, after leading for all but two kilometres of the 25-lap race, claimed bronze in 30:01.72.

Gidey was comfortable in second behind early pace setter Ririka Hironaka of Japan, with Hassan close behind.

The Ethiopian world record holder over both 5 ,000 and 10,000m potentially lost an ally as teammate Tsigie Gebreseslama pulled up injured after just two laps.

