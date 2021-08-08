Paris Saint-Germain might be closing in on signing Lionel Messi but another Argentinian was their match-winner as Mauro Icardi's goal secured a 2-1 victory against newly-promoted Troyes in their opening game of the new Ligue 1 season.

Second-tier champions Troyes had gone in front inside eight minutes to the delight of their fans at the Stade de l'Aube on Saturday when Moroccan defender Oualid El Hajjam headed home at a corner.

READ MORE: PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

Possible arrival of Messi

However, PSG were back level in the 19th minute thanks to a thumping finish by their own Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, the right-back signed from Inter Milan for a reported $71 million last month.

Icardi then scored what proved to be the winner just two minutes later, controlling a Kylian Mbappe cutback and slotting home.

"At the beginning of the season it is always difficult and we didn't play as well as we wanted, but Troyes deserve a big prize because they played well," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told broadcaster Canal Plus.